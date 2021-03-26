Outriders Reveals Patch Notes of Huge Day One Update

✖

At long last, Outriders is finally set to release in a little under a week. Like most games, the new third-person shooter from Square Enix and People Can Fly will feature a substantial day one patch. Fortunately, ahead of the game's arrival, People Can Fly has outlined a few key details about what this update will have in store.

Shared on the official Outriders subreddit, People Can Fly has shared the first details of what this day one patch for the game will boast. Although the alterations aren't drastic, the studio has said that it will rectify a number of bugs and other problems that players have come across in the game's demo. Furthermore, cutscenes have also been improved as well.

While a size for this patch wasn't given, People Can Fly did say that it intends to release the update prior to the formal launch of Outriders. As such, if you already have the game digitally pre-downloaded, this day one update should also download for you before the game unlocks on its day of release.

Lastly, it was also said that this day one update is far from the only one that the studio has in the cards for Outriders. Soon after launch, another patch is said to be coming as well which will improve loading times, make co-op better, and fix more bugs. No release date for this update has been given just yet, but it sounds like we shouldn't have to wait too much longer.

Outriders is set to launch next week on April 1 and will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. If you'd like to hear our own thoughts on the game, be sure to check out our review in the future.

Conversely, you can also get a look at the patch notes for the Outriders day one patch (and a future patch) down below.

Changes Between Demo and Full Game:

Lots of demo content bug fixes, including for example, mods on some Legendary weapons not triggering properly.

Balancing changes for various items, mods, enemy stats and loot drops. Balancing is an ongoing process and we have learnt much from internal playtests, the Insiders preview and the demo over the previous months. However, we’re sure that we will continue to learn more from the launch of the main game and the feedback provided by you, our community. So, keep it coming!

Crossplay will no longer be in Beta and will be on by default. PC players will be able to add cross-platform players that they have previously played with to their friends lists. Consoles will receive this functionality through a future patch. Please note that if you turn Crossplay off manually, you will not be able to automatically matchmake with people who still have it turned on, even if you are all on the same platform. Direct inviting should still work though.

DirectX 12 will be the default on PC.

Added a "Quick Mark" functionality to your inventory. This will allow you to mass-mark all items based on their rarity in one or two button presses, rather than needing to mark items individually (which is still possible if preferred).

Improvements to the Cover System

Improvement to Travel Voting system used when in a group

Added information about internal cooldown mechanics for Mods to their descriptions

Day 1 Patch:

Many bug fixes and improvements, with a particular focus on the latter sections of the game.

Performance improvements for pacing/stuttering that was observed during the demo

Camera Smoothing improvements for cutscenes and dialogues. This should reduce the camera shake that some players are struggling with

Cutscenes/dialogues frame rate improvements PC cutscenes will have the option to choose from 30, 60, 90 and 120fps Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 cutscenes will be locked to 60fps Xbox One and PlayStation 4 cutscenes will remain locked to 30fps



Patch Coming Soon After Launch: