Outriders First Big Update Out Today, Patch Notes Revealed

The first big Outriders update is out today on PC, PS4, and PS5 alongside official patch notes that have been shared by People Can Fly over on Reddit. Right now, there's no word of when exactly the update will be pushed live, but People Can Fly notes it will be out within a few hours. Unfortunately, the update will not be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at the same time, and there's no word when it will release, but People Can Fly says it will be out soon.

As for the update itself, it most notably adds full cross-play back to the game after it was removed ahead of launch due to an issue it was causing with matchmaking. In addition to this, the update is primarily focused on ironing out the issues causing the game to crash, and it also has a few console and PC-specific tweaks.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes for the update:

PC & Console Platforms:

Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible. Crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled until the Xbox patch has released. Crossplay between consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live.



Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash Fixes We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped



Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest.



Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing).



Will fix crash on launch issues



Will include many more "random" crash fixes

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed".

matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed". You will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings



This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies



This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games.

Many other minor fixes and improvements

PC Specific:

Will Fix a performance issue where GPU is not being fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues

Outriders is available worldwide via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the pair of Xbox Series consoles.