Outriders Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer

Today, publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly — the team best-known for Gears of War: Judgement and Bulletstorm — released a media dump for the latter’s upcoming cooperative RPG looter-shooter, Outriders, which was first revealed last year, and is poised to hit PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X sometime this holiday season. The most notable part of this media dump is a lengthy look at the title’s gameplay, which previously hasn’t been shown off.

In addition to the new gameplay trailer, there’s also a new world and story trailer, a new trailer diving it the game’s classes and powers, and lastly a trailer that gives the rundown on the game’s RPG elements and its deep customization. And as you can see in the game’s various trailers, the title has taken inspiration from a variety of games in the genre, and is consequently being compared to the likes of Destiny, Anthem, and more. Of course, to be compared to the biggest AAA games is an achievement, but in such a crowded genre it’s hard to carve a piece of the pie for you own without a lot of originality.

Anyway, below, you can check out all of the game’s new trailers, and read more about the title as well:

Gameplay Trailer

As you can see, Outriders looks like it plays somewhere between Destiny and Remnant: From the Ashes, and despite being available on next-gen consoles, it very much looks like a current-gen game.

“Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter, set in a world where sci-fi meets savagery. The game can be played solo, or with up to two other players—but whichever way you want to play, you’ll be presented with a vast, brutal adventure filled with imaginative weapons, satisfying loot, and flexible character development.”

Story and World Trailer

“When Outriders begins, humanity is not in a good place. Earth has been ruined, and the survivors have taken to the stars in huge sleeper ships to find a new home… and a fresh start. The planet Enoch looks promising, but before the civilians can disembark, they need to make sure that it’s all safe. In other words, they need the Outriders. These awe-inspiring operatives are the first on the ground, using their enviable training and combat skills to identify threats and clear the way for a wider landing.”

Classes and Powers

“After the prologue, the Outriders campaign will take you through multiple areas—each with a central hub that positively overflows with quests, secrets, side quests, and more. But before you start digging deep into this broken world, you’ll have to choose a class. This is essentially a starting point for your newly-empowered character, and defines the basic skills you’ll have to play with. So far, three classes have been revealed—the Pyromancer, the Trickster, and the Devastator.”

RPG Depth & Customization

“Outriders combines frenetic gunplay with deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid. Customise and upgrade your Outriders with countless items of gear and guns, as you embark on a journey to power.”