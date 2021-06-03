Outriders Update Leaves Players Divided
A new Outriders update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia alongside official patch notes revealing everything People Can Fly has tweaked, changed, and added to the surprise 2021 hit. Unfortunately for People Can Fly, the update, which doesn't do much, isn't sitting well with some players over on Reddit and Twitter, and in the process, has divided those still playing the game.
As you can see via the patch notes below, the update does four things, and none of these things are anything more than quality-of-life bumps. In other words, there aren't any new features or content or anything that's going to noticeably change the game itself.
Patch Notes:
- Implemented a block that prevents players from kicking other players towards the end of an Expeditions session.
- Implemented Region Based Matchmaking to improve the quality of multiplayer connections.
- Updated the login signing in text to better reflect the current signing in process step.
- Fixed crash and memory leak issues.
As noted, some players are happy that some much-needed quality-of-life improvements have been made. However, even more are upset with the update and how little it does, especially in relationship to the various issues still plaguing and crashing the game.
Not Even Worth Downloading the Update
It's not even worth turning on the game to update every patch breaks something else @PCFPeopleCanFly need to accept the fact They failed and by the time they fix this game nobody will be playing it.— Corey Middleton (@cmiddleton112) June 3, 2021
This Is Actually What We Need
People complaining about nothing major in the patch but this is what we need. Quality of life changes and small frequent patches as well as a bigger team focusing on dlc type content. This is the team moving in the right direction— Scot Hector (@Xbl_Shect0r) June 3, 2021
What Happened to Fixing Xbox Sign In Issues
What happened to fixing sign in issue on Xbox? Keep up good work! Just hoping I can sign in now— Jensen Harford (@harford_jensen) June 3, 2021
FINALLY
YESS FINALLY pic.twitter.com/rjzCeFDv4u— e (@Currygod2407) June 3, 2021
Absolute Joke
Absolute joke, you fixed absolutely nothing.. Unreal.— The UncleGhandi (@TheUncleGhandi) June 3, 2021
Uninstalled This Whole Scam Train
When I saw the 1.7GB patch I was a bit positive at first, then when I saw the..changes.., and the what "you're planning" on Reddit, I just immediately uninstalled this whole scam-train. What "you're planning" to fix should have been dealt with pre-release, like ages ago.— Peter Szalay (@johncdenton1) June 3, 2021
This Should Have Been Released Weeks Ago
So nothing about the terrible Legendary drop rates, no player appreciation package either. These feel like things you could easily have knocked out weeks ago, yet they are still just being worked on?— Blue's Hawks (@bluetoutoo) June 3, 2021
Taking Too Long
Loved this game when it first came out, played it nonstop. But you guys just take way to long to fix things. Not to mention every fix you make, you break something else. But most importantly we need more end game content then just expeditions.— iNaDeM (@iinadem) June 3, 2021
You're Doing This Wrong
This isn't a patch. This is just a hotfix. You're not even trying to make the game better. Legendary drop rate fixes, enemy melee damages fix, the ability to lock gear so you don't accidentally deconstruct it, quest tracker pointing you to the right area... you're doing it wrong.— Inemity (@Inemity) June 3, 2021
Keep Up the Great Work
Twitter is so toxic. I'm really enjoying this game. There's a few issues here and there but nothing major keep up the the good work— Chris Robinson (@ribena_07) June 3, 2021