Outriders Update Leaves Players Divided

A new Outriders update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia alongside official patch notes revealing everything People Can Fly has tweaked, changed, and added to the surprise 2021 hit. Unfortunately for People Can Fly, the update, which doesn't do much, isn't sitting well with some players over on Reddit and Twitter, and in the process, has divided those still playing the game.

As you can see via the patch notes below, the update does four things, and none of these things are anything more than quality-of-life bumps. In other words, there aren't any new features or content or anything that's going to noticeably change the game itself.

Patch Notes:

Implemented a block that prevents players from kicking other players towards the end of an Expeditions session.

Implemented Region Based Matchmaking to improve the quality of multiplayer connections.

Updated the login signing in text to better reflect the current signing in process step.

Fixed crash and memory leak issues.

As noted, some players are happy that some much-needed quality-of-life improvements have been made. However, even more are upset with the update and how little it does, especially in relationship to the various issues still plaguing and crashing the game.