Outriders Update Comes With Brand New Feature

A new update for Outriders, the class-based shooter from Square Enix and developer People Can Fly, has today been released across all platforms. The update is another in a long list of patches that have come about for the title since it first hit store shelves earlier this spring. However, today’s patch happens to bring a notable new feature, specifically, which will be appreciated by those who look to play with friends on other platforms.

Detailed on social media by Square Enix today, the publisher revealed what this new update for Outriders actually does. One aspect of the patch simply fixes a lingering issue that involved Scrap Grenades. By far the most notable new addition in this patch though is that it expands crossplay for those on PC. Those who may have downloaded Outriders through the Windows Store will now be able to engage in crossplay with this iteration of the game, which previously was unavailable. So if you’ve been playing via PC in this manner and have desired to play with friends that might be on PlayStation or Xbox platforms, you’ll now finally be able to do so.

In addition to releasing this new update today, Square Enix also revealed that it’s planning a substantial patch for Google Stadia players of Outriders in the coming month. “We are hoping to also update Stadia in the very near future.This update would bring Stadia in line with all other platforms,” Square Enix said of the forthcoming update. “We are still improving the Stadia crossplay experience so crossplay between Stadia and other platforms will only go live with our November update.”

As a whole, Outriders is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms. In addition, the game is also still downloadable for free to those who may be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for console.

