Overcooked’s Publisher Is Having a Huge Sale

Team17, the publisher beyond games like Overcooked and The Escapists, is having a huge sale in the Microsoft Store that cuts games prices by up to 75 percent.

Overcooked is the game that the publisher’s likely best known for in recent memory, the frantic cooking game that tasks players with preparing worlds in intense, dynamic levels that change and present new challenges. While Overcooked is the only game in the series right now, at least until Overcooked 2 comes out on August 7, the same can’t be said for The Escapists. If you don’t know Team17 for Overcooked, you’ll likely know them for this series that consist of core games in the franchise supplemented with numerous DLC opportunities. All of the games and the DLC are on sale during this event as well, so if you’ve gotten an Escapist game in the past, you can return to it now with discounted DLC that’s anywhere between 20 and 75 percent off.

As for those three core games in the Team17 catalog, Overcooked is just $5.61, The Escapists is $5, and The Escapists 2 is $11.99. You can find all sorts of games in between these as well such as Penarium and Worms W.M.D., some of these as low as just $2.50 while some DLC options are less than a dollar. You can see the full list of sales here through Microsoft’s Store, and while there’s not an end date listed for the sale, you’ll want to act quickly before the event eventually ends.

Save on your favorite Team17 titles during their Publisher Sale.

If you do choose to try out Overcooked for its new low price, you can prepare yourselves for the sequel that’s coming in just a week when Overcooked 2 gets released. There’s a lot changing in the second game compared to the first with new recipes, interactive level designs and mechanics, and more features planned for the sequel. Online multiplayer will also be making its first appearance in the new game along with the formal recognition of the throwing mechanic. Those who play Overcooked for any period of time will find that you can somewhat throw things around the game’s levels to get ingredients from Point A to Point B, so Overcooked 2 turns this mechanic into the real deal by allowing players to throw ingredients to other chefs or into their cooking devices.

Overcooked 2 releases on August 7, but the Team17 Microsoft Store sale is going on now.