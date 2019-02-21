(Update) ‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Console Release Reportedly Cancelled

Update: 505 Games did not reply to a request for comment but did share a tweet which said the console versions had not been cancelled.

We just wanted to clear the position on the OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead on console and confirm that the game has not been cancelled, purely postponed whilst development is on-going. We will share further news as soon as possible. — 505 Games (@505_Games) February 20, 2019

Original Story:



Videos by ComicBook.com

Overkill’s The Walking Dead is reportedly no longer releasing on the PlayStation 4, an apparent cancellation which calls the Xbox One’s release into question as well.

Reports of the game’s cancellation first surfaced from a user who said they’d received an email from Sony regarding a pre-order for Overkill’s The Walking Dead, the game from Overkill Software which features a new adventure in The Walking Dead’s universe. According to the email which a Reddit user said they received, the user was thanked for pre-ordering the game on the PlayStation 4 before the email explained that the PlayStation 4 release h ad been cancelled.

“The publisher has notified us that the game is cancelled,” the email shown below said. “As a result, we have withdrawn the current pre-order from the PlayStation Store and will cancel all pre-orders. You will receive a refund to your original payment source within 6-7 business days.”

Since the email the user reportedly received is from Sony, it doesn’t mention any other platforms. The game’s already been released on the PC platform, though the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions were still supposed to be on the way. We’ve reached out to 505 Games, the publisher for the console versions, to receive a comment or confirmation about the cancellation.

Though the latest development regarding the console versions of Overkill’s The Walking Dead hasn’t been confirmed, the game has some history which would lend one to believe the reports of a console cancellation. In January, it was announced that Starbreeze, one of the publishers handling the release of Overkill’s The Walking Dead, said it would be evaluating and reviewing the performance of the game and confirmed the console releases would be delayed in the meantime.

That announcement followed another delay which applied solely to the console versions where Overkill Software said the game would be out on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in 2019. It was released on November 6th for the PC platform as planned, though it launched to poor reception from players. Starbreeze also filed for reconstruction after disappointing sales of the PC version of the game.

We’ve reached out to 505 Games for a comment on the alleged cancellation and will update here accordingly as more information is revealed.