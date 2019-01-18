‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Release Delayed for PS4 and Xbox One

Overkill’s The Walking Dead made its official PC debut last year and the game in no way performed the way they thought it would. With abysmal sales and a forced restructuring to make up for the loss, the future of the zombie-fueled title feels pretty grim and it’s about to get even more so with the news that the console versions of the game has been delayed.

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, the studio over at Starbreeze made the official announcement regarding the delay citing that they are “currently evaluating and reviewing [it’s] performance.” No estimated release window has been given at this, nor anything else for that matter other than the small statement seen above.

The news of the delay comes hot on the heels of reports that the co-publisher has been raided for Insider Trading. Based on this report from GamesIndustry International, Swedish authorities performed a raid on their headquarters, following a report on potential insider trading.

The nation’s Economic Crime Authority (or ECO or EBM for short) went to Starbreeze’s Stockholm headquarters, and indicated that “a person has been arrested” based on evidence of “gross insider crimes.”

ECO press officer Nilas Ahlgren followed up with an additional statement saying, “This morning officials from the Swedish Economic Crime Authority raided the offices of Starbreeze in Stockholm. One person was arrested and items were seized. The raid is part of an ongoing investigation involving suspected insider trading.”

Mid-December, Starbreeze issued their own statement on the events:

“On Wednesday Swedish Economic Crime Authority has conducted a search query at Starbreeze AB. The company has been informed that this has occurred due to suspicions of insider charges. The company as such is not subject to any suspicion. The company cooperates full with the Swedish Economic Crime Authority. The event does not affect the company or the ongoing business reconstruction. Starbreeze has no further information on the matter.”

It’s been a rocky road so far and it looks like that’s not going to change any time soon. For anyone looking to try out Overkill’s The Walking Dead to see for themselves the state of the game, it’s available now on PC. A Xbox One and PlayStation 4 date is currently unknown.