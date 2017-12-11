Overkill’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Trailers Released

After months of waiting, days of hot anticipation, we finally have a brand new trailer (two trailers, in fact!) for Overkill’s The Walking Dead game. We saw the team introduction first, but have updated the article with our first full-length character trailer above.

The trailer features a businessman trying to go through his day-to-day life, only to reflect what appears to be later on, when he’s fighting for survival against a horde of zombies. THIS is the trailer you should expect to see tonight on The Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ORIGINAL STORY: It’s been a good while since we’ve heard anything on Overkill‘s The Walking Dead adaptation, aside from news that we covered earlier in the year talking about the tone the game would take. But today, the team surprised us out of left field with a new behind-the-scenes trailer that shows off even more of the vision that the developers behind Payday 2 are going for with their game.

The video features a number of team members taking a very close look at the conceptual design behind The Walking Dead, including environmental touches that will bring the zombified world to life, both interior and exterior. We only see brief glimpses of the environment, but they’re very stirring, especially as you make your way through a house with only hints of life shining through the windows – and hauntingly empty, might we add.

There’s not much to see in terms of gameplay, as Overkill spends a good amount of time simply talking about the game. But there’s no question that they’re putting a great deal of effort behind it, working very closely with Skybound and the publishers at 505 Games to assure it captures the theme – and sheer terror – of the comic books of the same name.

You can check out the full video below. Again, there’s a bit of talking here, but it relates to the game’s engine, and the painstaking effort Overkill is putting into it so it really shines.

The game is slated for a fall 2018 release on yet unspecified platforms, which means there’s a very good chance we’ll be seeing it in action sooner rather than later. No doubt the game will be at E3 in a few months in some capacity, and we could possibly see some kind of experience for it at San Diego Comic-Con or other trade events, depending on the timing of its release window.

It’s an informative trailer, and it’s leaving us hungry for more. Hopefully, Overkill will have more of the details we need to really appreciate what it’s going for with The Walking Dead.

Don’t be surprised if this pops up during tonight’s The Walking Dead episode, too.