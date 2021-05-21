Overwatch 2 Will Rework Bastion and Other Heroes "From the Ground Up"

✖

Overwatch players’ favorite character will return for the game’s sequel in Overwatch 2, but there’s a good chance your main hero will play and look differently from their current state. Bastion is one of the heroes that’ll definitely get an overhaul with Blizzard saying recently that the sentry robot and other heroes are actively being “reviewed and reworked from the ground up.” We’ve only seen a snippet of those changes already through previews of new abilities for Mei and Winston and altered appearances for different heroes, but Blizzard promised that we’ll see more throughout the year.

Beyond Bastion, Blizzard hasn’t really named specific heroes that’ll get overhauled, but the changes are expected to be extensive. Blizzard discussed these details and more during an Overwatch 2 stream on Thursday, but for those who weren’t able to watch it all, recaps from the event summarized the announcements. Part of those bits of news included the tease of the reworks and “major changes” for how certain heroes play.

🎮 New game modes 👀 https://t.co/CNukmwm2H6 pic.twitter.com/77kiDHIgPt — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021

“On the level of hero-specific changes, we showed off updates to Mei’s Endothermic Blaster, which will slow and deal damage, but not freeze enemies in Overwatch 2,” Blizzard said. “Other heroes like Bastion are being reviewed and reworked from the ground up, which will result in major changes to how the hero plays. This shift will result in rebalancing and adjustments across the board – We’ll aim to give you a sneak peek on how things are coming for some heroes later this year.”

While Mei and Winston may receive further changes to compensate for the ones we’ve already seen, it sounds like they won’t be candidates for the overhauls like Bastion and others. With more on them expected to be shared throughout the year, we should eventually know what the plans fare through events like this week’s stream and future productions.

Blizzard also said during the stream that it’s changing the team format of Overwatch 2 to consist of 5v5 matches instead of 6v6, a shift which has players wondering what the new meta will look like. Many are assuming a meta of one tank, two DPS, and two support heroes will be adopted to align with the changes.

New Overwatch 2 maps were also revealed along with an updated look for Torbjorn. As Blizzard said, we can expect to see more plans unveiled throughout the rest of the year.