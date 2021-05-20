Overwatch 2 Reveals First Look at New Torbjorn Design

✖

Blizzard has revealed a ton of new information regarding Overwatch 2, and some of the changes players can expect to see when it releases. Some of the game's heroes will be getting a makeover, including Torbjorn. Blizzard shared a glimpse at the character's updated model on Twitter, and it doesn't deviate too much from his previously established look. There are some slight modifications, including a new pair of goggles, a different chest, and a bit less red in the character's overall design. However, most of the major details remain intact, giving Torbjorn a look that stays true to his classic design.

A video showcasing the character's new look can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A thing of beauty. Torbjörn’s new look for Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/SAahmamfiM — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021

Over the years, Overwatch's roster of playable heroes has grown to 32, but Torbjorn is one of the original 12 introduced in the game. In the Overwatch narrative, Torbjorn is a Swedish-born weapons designer. Torbjorn distrusts artificial intelligence, and joined the original Overwatch team during the Omnic Crisis, as a result. His creations helped bring the crisis to an end. Once Overwatch was dissolved, Torbjorn discovered that many of the weapons he created fell into the wrong hands, and the inventor made it his goal to track them down.

Torbjorn has become a fan favorite character since his debut, and reception to his new look seems mostly positive on social media! Many fans replied with enthusiasm to the Tweet above, and many are excited to see what the developers have in store for the rest of the cast, including characters like Sombra and D.Va. Hopefully Blizzard will have much more to show from the game in the near future!

Overwatch 2 is expected to release on the same platforms as the current version of the game, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to learn more about Overwatch 2? What do you think of Torbjorn's new look for the sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!