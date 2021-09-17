Overwatch 2 Reveals New Look for Bastion

Blizzard already announced plans months ago to rework Bastion and other Overwatch characters for the release of Overwatch 2, and this week, we got a fresh new look at what Bastion will look like in the upcoming game. The Overwatch Twitter account offered this preview of the transformer hero and showed a character that looks noticeably different from the Bastion we now know, but he’s of course still plenty recognizable with signature aspects of the character kept intact.

The new Bastion can be seen below courtesy of the game’s Twitter account. This version of Bastion most notably has a hat which seems like a small change but is the first thing that the eye’s drawn to when you see the character. His colors and textures appear to be different, too, with the new Bastion looking like a brighter, cleaner, less militant version of his former self.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PlayOverwatch/status/1438552486764159016

Special attention was also paid to the weapons he uses. His submachine gun now features the same colors on his body instead of being all black, and the gatling gun on his back that comes out when he’s in Sentry mode now has more defined barrels and colors. Bastion of course still has his avian companion on his shoulder, a feature which immediately would’ve been called out had it been absent in the new design.

While we’ve seen Bastion’s new look now, we haven’t yet seen how his abilities will change. We saw how some other heroes would perform differently in the new game, but if you want to see how Bastion works in Overwatch 2, you’ll have to tune into the Overwatch League Grand Finals on September 25th or catch the info after it airs during that event.

“On the level of hero-specific changes, we showed off updates to Mei’s Endothermic Blaster, which will slow and deal damage, but not freeze enemies in Overwatch 2,” Blizzard said back when it confirmed changes for multiple heroes in Overwatch 2. “Other heroes like Bastion are being reviewed and reworked from the ground up, which will result in major changes to how the hero plays. This shift will result in rebalancing and adjustments across the board – We’ll aim to give you a sneak peek on how things are coming for some heroes later this year.”

Overwatch 2 does not yet have a release date, but we know for sure that the game isn’t coming out this year.