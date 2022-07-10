Overwatch 2 Teases Nerf For Two OP Characters

Blizzard has teased two Overwatch 2 characters between now and the release of the game on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X later this year will be nerfed. The Overwatch 2 beta has provided Blizzard with a metric ton of valuable feedback about the game's various characters. The bulk of this feedback has been about Symmetra and Mercy, both of which are borderline broken in their current form. That said, Blizzard has heard this feedback and announced changes for this pair of characters. They aren't the only two under the microscope though. Blizzard has also confirmed Zenyatta and Sojourn may be getting some adjustments in the future. For now, it isn't committing to this nor is it saying what could be changed, but it acknowledges the two are a little too good at the moment.

While making a note about the two characters. Blizzard also confirmed that it likes the direction of Roadhog's recent ultimate changes that were made with the beta.

"There are some other heroes we are watching, like Zenyatta and Sojourn, who may need to be tuned down a little prior to launch," said Blizzard. "We like the direction of Roadhog's ultimate changes in the beta, and we're now working on making it feel more intuitive and polished."

Blizzard continues: "The team will continue to work on these improvements leading up to launch. In the meantime, you can expect some changes to Moira and Mercy in this upcoming mid-cycle patch! Please keep sharing your feedback and thoughts. This beta brings us one step closer to launch, and we are thankful our community is involved in the testing!"

What changes -- if any -- do you think need to be made to Zenyatta and Sojourn?