Overwatch 2 Beta Stream Announced

Overwatch players just recently got news of an Overwatch 2 beta that’s coming soon, and now, it appears there’s even more results on the way. Blizzard Entertainment announced this week that it plans to hold another developer stream with the event scheduled to take place on March 18th at 12 p.m. PDT. It’ll feature several members of the Overwatch development team while they talk about what they’ve learned from the Overwatch 2 alpha that took place recently as well as the goals outlined for the first beta.

The Overwatch 2 stream was announced on social media this Thursday alongside another preview of the game’s newest hero, Sojourn. The time in the image was technically incorrect given that it should’ve said “PDT” instead of “PST,” but Daylight Savings Time mixups aside, we’ll see it take place exactly when the image shows which will be at 12 p.m. PDT on Friday.

https://twitter.com/PlayOverwatch/status/1504511217188093963

Soe Gschwind is an esports host and commentator while Aaron Keller is the current game director working on Overwatch 2 following the departure of Jeff Kaplan last year. The alpha referenced in the tweet is one that was only open recently to those who work at Blizzard as well as Overwatch pros who would get to play Overwatch 2 early, so don’t worry about feeling like you’ve missed out on anything.

“I’d like to share that we are beginning Overwatch 2 PvP testing this week, with a closed alpha containing many of these PVP features, as well as a new hero, Sojourn,” Keller said previously when the alpha and the subsequent beta were announced. “The alpha will be run under NDA and be limited to Blizzard employees and key partners, like Overwatch League pros as they get ready for the next season.”

The good news is that even though most people were never able to play in the alpha, the same won’t be true for the beta. Signups are currently live, though there aren’t any dates announced for the beta just yet. That’ll hopefully change following Friday’s stream where we’ll likely get at least a timeframe for the beta. Even if you’re unable to get into this first beta, Blizzard said it’ll have more tests running later in the year.

Overwatch 2 does not yet have a set release date, but be sure to tune into the stream this Friday if you’re interested in the game to see what’s planned next.