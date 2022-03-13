New Overwatch 2 Character Potentially Leaked

A new Overwatch 2 character has potentially leaked after previously hiding in plain sight. An Overwatch 2 PvP closed beta is coming this April. Despite this, Blizzard still hasn’t revealed a single new character other than Sojurn, who will be the beta. That said, surely there’s going to be more new characters than just Sojurn. Perhaps these characters won’t be ready for the closed beta, but there has to be more than one come the game’s final release, right? Well, only time will tell, but in the meantime, some fans think they may have discovered one of these hypothetical new heroes.

More specifically, taking to Reddit, one player posed a question to other players involving a sword-wielding character in the background of an official screenshot for the game, with the question being whether or not this is a new character being introduced in the sequel. Of course, nobody has the answer to that, but it wouldn’t be the first time Blizzard has teased a character in-game before adding them later down the road.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the Reddit post for yourself:

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard has not addressed this speculation in any capacity and considering it never comments on speculation we don’t expect this to change, but if it does budge from this policy of silence, we will let you know.

Overwatch 2 is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There’s still been no word of a release date nor the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official blurb from Blizzard about the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”