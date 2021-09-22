Overwatch 2 Reveals Three Characters Getting Upgrades

A Blizzard developer has confirmed an upgrade to three different characters, or more specifically, upgrades to D.Va, Winston, and Wrecking Ball. As you may know, Blizzard is making big changes to the Tank class with Overwatch 2. With the sequel moving away from 6v6 in favor of 5v5, Blizzard is limiting teams to a single tank. This obviously has big implications for the game’s meta, and it also impacts each Tank in the game and what they bring to the table. To this end, a community manager on the game recently took to the Blizzard Forums, and teased the aforementioned upgrade being made to the aforementioned trio in relation to these meta changes.

According to the developer, tanks “rooted in mobility,” such as Winston, D.Va, and Wrecking Ball, “will see their utility improved.” To this end, they will get “additional defensive stopping power.”

Of course, this is a fairly predictable upgrade. In the base game, there are two types of tanks: offensive and defensive. If Blizzard is going to limit teams to one tank, they will need to adjust tanks to make them more balanced in order to provide support in all situations. Whether these tweaks will water down each tank, remains to be seen, but that is certainly the fear among some Overwatch fans.

Overwatch 2 is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date. Many Overwatch fans are anticipating a 2022 release, but for now, this is just speculation.

