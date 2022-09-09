Overwatch 2's Next Hero Leaks Online Via Cinematic

One of the new heroes coming in Overwatch 2 has leaked via a new, unfinished cinematic that provides background context for the character. Overwatch 2 is easily one of the biggest games releasing this fall as it finally allows Activision to expand on the ideas of the original game with a new free-to-play model. It's one of two major releases from the giant publisher coming in October with the other one being another highly anticipated sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Overwatch 2 will also shake up the formula of the game in a big way with a new PvE mode, but it won't be coming until sometime after the game launches.

One of the many heroes that will likely take part in both PvP and PvE combat is Kiriko, a new hero that just leaked online. The leaked cinematic, which is being removed from the internet at a rapid rate, shows Kiriko bringing donuts to an apartment building and talking with an elderly man, her mother, and her sister who appears to be deaf. The trailer is in Spanish as it appears it was being used for localization, so it's unclear what is being said between all of the characters. Eventually, a group of attackers invade her apartment building, leading to her to spring into action and showcase her melee skills and teleportation abilities. She also appears to give power to her family, suggesting Kiriko may be able to give some kind of power or boost to teammates in-game.

Kiriko already looks like a pretty cool addition to the Overwatch 2 roster and would be the 35th hero added to the game. It's unclear when she will be added, but it wouldn't be surprising if we hear more about her around the time the game launches as a way to tease some post-launch content. Blizzard has already confirmed how it plans to roll out new content and heroes, so hopefully, it won't be long until we can play as her.

[H/T PC Gamer]