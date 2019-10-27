Overwatch 2 Logo Reportedly Revealed

While it’s been reported as being in development multiple times this year, folks still haven’t actually seen any sort of official confirmation that Overwatch 2 — if that is, indeed, the name it ends up having — is real. But, if the more recent reports are accurate, folks won’t have to wait too long as Overwatch 2 is expected to be officially announced at BlizzCon 2019, the annual convention for Blizzard’s video games, which starts this coming Friday. As the clock counts down to that potential reveal, however, more information is coming to light from various sources, and that includes what appears to be the official logo for the new video game.

The new look at what is allegedly the game’s official logo comes by way of an ESPN report by Rod “Slasher” Breslau. While sometimes considered a contentious figure in the esports scene, Breslau also has a history of top-notch reporting, and there’s no reason to believe that this latest report is anything but accurate. According to Breslau, what is described as a “BlizzCon training document” was shared with ESPN, and it included several details about the upcoming Overwatch 2 — including the logo, which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

new from me for ESPN: Sources: Blizzard will unveil the next iteration of Overwatch at BlizzCon, Overwatch 2, which will feature PvE, new maps, new game modes, and a new hero among other updates @ESPN_Esports https://t.co/nbq72oM8nU pic.twitter.com/ooKqLhPy36 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 27, 2019

The new game is reportedly heavily focused on story and narrative, and will feature some sort of robust player-vs-environment (PvE) action as opposed to the nearly 100% player-vs-player (PvP) original Overwatch. But that doesn’t mean the original game won’t also get some love at this year’s BlizzCon: in addition to a new hero, Breslau reports that a new mode called “Push” will be added to the game.

What do you think? Is this really the Overwatch 2 logo? Will Blizzard actually announce the game at BlizzCon 2019? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Overwatch is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the hero shooter video game right here.