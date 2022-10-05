Overwatch 2 Players Report Missing Skins and Items From Original Game

Overwatch 2 is experiencing some growing pains as players have pointed out a number of issues, including the fact that they are missing skins and items that should've been carried over from the first game. Overwatch 2 is a bit of a unique sequel. Most sequels drastically overhaul or iterate upon its predecessor, but this time, Blizzard opted to refine and improve without going super overboard in terms of gameplay. However, it did decide to shut down the original game and replace it with the free-to-play sequel, something fans were pretty surprised by. Very little is actually lost in terms of the jump between games, but some players are experiencing temporary issues as Blizzard migrates everyone over. Upon the game's release, Overwatch 2 immediately suffered a DDoS attack which prevented players from being able to login to the game. Things are starting to improve now, though queue times and server issues are still present.

For those who have gotten in, they're experiencing other issues. Fans are reporting that their skins and other items are not transferring over from Overwatch, meaning they're losing hundreds of hours of progress. If you're one of the many encountering this problem, have no fear. Blizzard has already acknowledged this is a known issue and is actively working to resolve it. As of right now, there's no clear timeline for when this may be fixed, but it's good to know that Blizzard is already aware of the matter and on the case. Given the first game was around for over six years, players rightfully want to make sure the stuff they earned carries over to the new game. For now, they'll likely just have to stick with default skins or earn some of the new content that comes with Overwatch 2.

im so pissed off my skins and shit didnt get carried over to overwatch 2 all my hard work my levels nothing MY FUCKING BLACK CAT DVA SKIN. ALL MY PROGRESS. NOTHING — sage! ⤨ ATZ 60 (@linobugz) October 5, 2022

Overwatch 2 is a game that will continue to expand with new content, big and small, over time. While that will include things like new heroes and skins, it will also include pretty substantial additions such as a PvE mode. The mode was expected to come with the game at launch, but Blizzard opted to decouple them in order to release the game sooner.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you enjoying the game so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.