Overwatch 2 Servers Down, Blizzard Responds

Overwatch 2 players seem to be dealing with a new set of server issues at the moment, preventing them from accessing the game. It's unclear exactly how widespread the problem is, but Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged that it is aware of problems facing the game. The company's customer support Twitter account posted a vague Tweet about "certain game content." However, many fans have confirmed that these problems are preventing them from accessing Overwatch 2 in any capacity.

"We are aware of an issue where players are experiencing difficulty accessing certain game content. We are currently investigating and working to resolve this as soon as possible," the statement reads.

Overwatch 2 released at the start of October, and the game has suffered from a number of server issues since. Blizzard also removed two of the game's playable characters earlier in the week, and many have taken issue with the game's new mobile phone requirements. It's certainly not the launch that Blizzard was hoping for; the company has already promised that players will receive a free Legendary skin as an apology for the game's problems.

Of course, server problems aren't uncommon for free-to-play games at launch. Demand is often greater than expected, and there has certainly been a lot of excitement surrounding Overwatch 2's debut. It's unclear how long it will take for Blizzard to get things under control, but the constant issues are clearly having an impact on player morale. Blizzard's latest Tweet has received a number of frustrated responses from players, while others can't help but laugh. It remains to be seen how long the latest server issues will take for Blizzard to fix, but hopefully the company can get things under control sooner, rather than later.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

