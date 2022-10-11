Overwatch 2 Players Get Free Legendary Skin and More Due to Server Issues

Overwatch 2 players who've stuck with the game thus far despite its rocky launch will soon get an apology gift as compensation for the issues that plagued it. Blizzard announced this week that it intends to give players a Legendary skin as well as a weapon charm starting on October 25th with several double XP weekends planned for a couple of weeks, too. This news comes after several periods of downtime and updates as Blizzard attempted to straighten out the game's servers.

The Legendary skin will be for Reaper, and more specifically, it'll be a Cursed Captain Reaper cosmetic that turns him into a ghostly pirate. The weapon charm players equip will be a coveted health pack that'll dangle from your armaments during battle. Blizzard shared a preview of these cosmetics below.

Players will be able to pick up these items starting on October 25th, and all you have to do to redeem them is log into the game. For those who haven't bought into Overwatch 2 just yet and are waiting for things to stabilize, you too can get these cosmetics since they'll be available via the login campaign from October 25th until the end of Season One. Blizzard isn't ready to say when the Double XP weekends will be, however.

When #Overwatch2 launch is bumpy you make it up to players



Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players



🚑 Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

🎉 2x Match XP weekends



— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 11, 2022

"To help make up for any lost time, we're planning to run several Double Match XP weekends: we will confirm the specific dates for these soon," Blizzard's post about the compensation package said. "We'll also be giving all players who log in from October 25 through to the end of Season One an all-new Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm. These items will become part of your collection from the first time you log in during that time window."

As for other issues players might be experiencing, Blizzard said that it's working on those as well. Stability updates are still on the way, Blizzard said, with "another patch planned for alter this week" while bugs and other problems are monitored.

Just recently, two Overwatch 2 heroes had to be disabled due to some problematic bugs. Those removals resulted in others losing their already earned content, however, so Blizzard has been working to fix that as well.