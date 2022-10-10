Overwatch 2 Promotion Teased by McDonald's

Overwatch 2 has been getting a lot of attention over the last week and it seems the Activision Blizzard game could be getting some kind of promotion with McDonald's. The official Twitter account for McDonald's Australia recently posted a teaser for the game on Twitter, along with the caption "coming soon." At this time, it's unclear if this will be a Happy Meal promotion, or even if it will be made available in North America. As of this writing, none of the other Twitter accounts for McDonald's have shared the teaser.

The Overwatch 2 teaser from McDonald's Australia can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While a Happy Meal tie-in seems like the most likely scenario, it's also possible that McDonald's locations might offer some kind of exclusive in-game content. There is precedence for this sort of thing; last year, Arby's locations in North America offered Shovel Knight toys with special DLC codes that replaced in-game elements with Arby's content. A similar promotion for Overwatch 2 skins could be a big hit, but fans will just have to speculate until we get an official announcement.

Given the worldwide popularity of Overwatch and its sequel, it seems like a safe bet that this promotion won't remain exclusive to Australia. That said, it's not unusual for some McDonald's promotions to remain exclusive to one territory; there have been Pokemon-themed Happy Meal toys that only released in Japan, despite the franchise's global popularity. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds, but with McDonald's Australia teasing some kind of announcement, we likely won't have to wait too much longer for more information.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about this potential tie-in for Overwatch 2? Do you like it when fast food chains offer video game tie-ins? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!