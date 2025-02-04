New Overwatch 2 Patch Release to Begin in February

Blizzard has released a new Overwatch 2 patch today that adds one major new feature to the game. In recent months, interest in Overwatch 2 has waned perhaps a bit, primarily as a new competitor in Marvel Rivals has burst onto the scene. Despite this, Blizzard hasn’t slowed down when it comes to updating OW2 and has now pushed out a new patch to all platforms.

Downloadable right now, this latest Overwatch 2 patch is primarily aimed at those on PC as it has added support for DirectX 12. This means that OW2 can now support different graphical APIs for the first time and should allow those with the tech to be able to improve their experience just a bit. Other than this, Blizzard has also made two tweaks to Ashe and Moira alongside some additional bug fixes.

The full patch notes for this new Overwatch 2 update can be viewed in their entirety below.

Introducing DirectX 12

We are excited to announce that Overwatch 2 now supports DirectX 12. For the first time, Overwatch 2 will support multiple graphics APIs. This update is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver technology and improvements for our players.

While DirectX 12 is a significant step forward, DirectX 11 remains our lead API and will continue to be supported. This update represents the beginning of our journey with DirectX 12, as we explore its potential to enhance the Overwatch 2 experience. Our goal is to leverage advancements in GPU technology, allowing Overwatch 2 to fully embrace cutting-edge innovations from modern GPUs and deliver an enhanced experience for our players. DirectX 12 support is currently a Beta feature. For some systems, there may be a performance degradation compared to DirectX 11. Some stuttering may be encountered during gameplay.

To enable DirectX 12:

Launch Overwatch 2 and navigate to Options from the main menu. Under Video, locate the option to select your Graphics API. Choose DirectX 12 from the dropdown menu. Restart the game to apply the changes. Note PCs that cannot support DirectX 12 will not be able to see the option to turn it on in your game.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue with the DLSS settings which was causing various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue where players may not be able to access HDR calibration.

Fixed an issue where the game may ask you to restart to apply changes when no changes have been made.

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed an issue causing Ashe Lead Rose Mythic weapon to clip into the stage inside the Mythic Shop.

Moira