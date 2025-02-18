Overwatch 2 Season 15 Patch Notes Feature Loot Boxes, Perks, and More

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is introducing a new gameplay feature that will provide players with more choice and strategy on the field. Alongside the Season 15 update, it was announced that Loot Boxes will be returning to the game, which has been a controversial addition to free-to-play titles for a while, but the return will have new content to gain as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass. When it comes to competitive play, Overwatch 2 has crafted new skill rank resets and competitive rewards like showcasing your rank on portraits as well as Galactic Weapon Variants. Overwatch 2 Perks can be gained by dealing damage and healing teammates, which can be used in-game to change the course of the battle.

Every character in the game will get Hero Perks with the intention of adapting all players to the new shift. A lot of players will appreciate the no-balance changes since the perks system is in effect within this update. When it comes to patch notes, tanks such as D.VA, Doomfist, and Hazard have received increases in reload speeds and overall health.

Take a look at the latest Season 15 patch notes for Overwatch 2:

Overwatch 2 Season 15 – Honor And Glory

Season 15 introduces Perks, Overwatch 2’s groundbreaking new gameplay feature that lets players unlock mid-match hero upgrades, providing more choice and strategy. With the launch of the 2025 Competitive Year, fresh rewards like Galactic Weapon Skins and exclusive charms await those who climb the ranks. Plus, weekly challenges in the Perked Up event offer exciting treasures, including Rainy Day Mercy and Legendary Loot Boxes. Don’t miss out on Mythic Pixiu Zenyatta and more as Overwatch 2 takes bold steps into its most exciting season yet!

New Mythic Skin – Pixiu Zenyatta

Inspired by the golden dragon Pixiu, the Mythic Pixiu Zenyatta skin combines godly beauty with unique customizations. This skin evolves as you do, featuring four progression levels, thematic sound effects, and an optional Gilded Aspect so you can dominate the battlefield in true divine style.

Loot Boxes Are Back

Get ready for the return of Loot Boxes, loaded with loot and surprises to expand your arsenal and bring the hype. Whether you’re new or a veteran hero, you’ll love the thrill of Loot Boxes to unlock new content as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass or when you earn loot boxes as you complete games every week! There will be two types of Loot Boxes that you’ll be able to earn, Loot Boxes and Legendary Loot Boxes.

Starting in Season 15, you can earn up to three Loot Boxes every week by completing up to 27 games each week with wins counting as double.

Starting in Season 15, you can earn a free Legendary Loot Box in the free track of the Battle Pass and an additional two Legendary Loot Boxes in the Premium Track of the Battle Pass.

Loot Box

Every Loot Box draws from a curated collection of Overwatch and Overwatch 2 cosmetic items.

Each box will drop four items when opened. The items you get are now randomly selected at the time of box opening.

Loot Boxes will prioritize giving you items you don’t already own.

If a Loot Box can’t avoid giving you any items you already own, the loot box will instead grant progress towards a bonus Loot Box.

At the start of each season, any unopened boxes from previous seasons will be automatically opened and all items dropped from them are added to your collection.

Drop Rates

On average, each rarity has the following chances of dropping per one Loot Box opened.

Legendary: 5.1%

Epic: 21.93%

Rare: 96.26%

Common: 97.97%

Guaranteed Drops

A Legendary item is guaranteed to drop within 20 consecutive box openings.

An Epic item is guaranteed to drop within five consecutive box openings.

At least one Rare item or better is guaranteed to drop in every box.

Legendary Loot Box

Each Legendary Loot Box is guaranteed to contain at least one Legendary item.

Drops Rates

On average, each rarity has the following chances of dropping per one Legendary Box opened.

Legendary: 100%

Epic: 21.93%

Rare: 96.26%

Common: 97.97%

Competitive Play Updates

It’s a whole new year for Competitive with Perks reshaping strategy, rank resets leveling the playing field, and stellar new Galactic Weapon Skins plus Weapon Charm rewards waiting at the top. Are you ready to rise? Show the world your skill and climb the ladder like never before—victory awaits.

Skill Rank Reset

The highest Ranks (Master, Grandmaster, and Champion) have been tuned to include a higher percentage of the player population once players are well-calibrated.

Given the addition of Perks and the tuning of higher Tiers, this reset is designed to put players on an even playing field and give them a chance to climb even higher than ever before.

All ranks in Role Queue and Open Queue in Competitive Play have been reset to Unranked and all players will need to complete their respective 10 placement matches for each role.

Competitive Rewards

Galactic Weapon Variants can now be unlocked with Competitive Points, allowing you to reach for the stars while you rank up.

Jade Weapon Variants join Gold Weapon Variants as Legacy Rewards.

Legacy Rewards can be purchased with Legacy Competitive Points.

Competitive Weapon Charms will be awarded to players in Platinum and above in Season 16 based on your performance in Season 15.

End-of-season titles for Competitive Role Queue now include the role the rank was achieved in. Examples include Champion Tank, Champion Support, Champion Damage, and Open Queue Champion.

Competitive Point Conversion

All Competitive Points earned in the 2024 Competitive Year have been converted into Legacy Competitive Points.

Competitive Points can now be manually converted into Legacy Competitive Points when purchasing Weapon Variants.

Ranks on Portraits

Competitive Hero Portraits return to Competitive Play with Overwatch 2’s Rank icons, giving players that share their gameplay new opportunities to show off their skill.

Map Pool

Clash Maps Hanaoka and Throne of Anubis are removed from the Competitive Play pool.

All players can still play on all Escort, Hybrid, Control, Push, and Flashpoint maps.

General Updates

Voice Lines

Refactored ultimate voice lines to allow custom player-specific voice lines instead also being heard by opponents.

Mode-specific ultimate lines are now enabled to play game-wide for players with relevant skins equipped (ex. Warlock Ashe, Greek Gods skins, etc).

Custom ultimate lines are now enabled for several Mythic skins, with more to come in future patches.

Previously unused custom ultimate lines are now available for several other skins.

Developer Comment: Going into Overwatch 2, we took into account player feedback that skin-specific ultimate lines from enemy heroes created gameplay difficulties for many players. As such, we restricted any custom hostile ultimate VO to special game modes, but we were not able to implement them into the broader game.

By changing the way we trigger ultimate voice lines, we can now play a player-specific custom line without affecting the line heard by enemy players. This means that we’ll have much more flexibility for changing ultimate voice lines in the future.

Emotes

Emotes can now be canceled mid-animation shortly after they are activated.

Introducing Perks

Take your gameplay to the next level with Perks—Overwatch 2’s dynamic new mid-match upgrade system for Quickplay and Competitive. As the action heats up, unlock and choose game-changing abilities to amplify your hero’s power and evolve your strategy in real time. Adapt to every challenge, counter your enemies, and turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Perks are now enabled in Quick Play and Competitive modes.

How to gain Perk progress

• Perk progress is gained by dealing damage, securing eliminations, and healing your allies. • Throughout the match, the rate at which you gain Perks will gradually increase. • When you eliminate an enemy who is at a higher perk level than you (full level), that elimination is also worth more Perk progress.

Swapping Heroes

When you swap heroes, your new hero will be set to level 1 with zero perk progress.

Your progress will be saved on any heroes that you play throughout the round though. So, if you played Tracer to Level 3 and got her Major Perk, when you switch back to Tracer you will be at Level 3 with your perks equipped.

Selecting Perks

There are multiple options available to select your perks into fit your personal play style.

Standard Selection: Hold down Left Alt on keyboard or up on the directional pad for controller, then aim at the left or right perk or press your shoulder buttons on controller to select.

Quick Selection: You can also set your own bindings to select your perks without bringing up the Perk selection user interface, which is great for once you’ve really gotten your perks down and don’t need the menu.

You can also bind your perk selection to be a toggle instead of holding by default.

Celebrate In Our Perked-Up Event

Celebrate the debut of Overwatch 2’s game-changing Perks system with the Perked Up Event, available all season long. Take on challenges to snag weekly rewards, including up to 10 Loot Boxes per week and Rainy Day Mercy! Plus, team up with the community via Twitch Drops and Support a Streamer to unlock Rainy Day Mei and Tracer. This limited time event runs from February 18 to April 22.

For season 15 only, players can earn up to an additional 10 loot boxes each week by completing up to 15 games with wins counting as double.

Challenges for Loot Boxes reset every week, so any loot boxes not earned in that week are missed out.

Hero Perks

Instead of hero balance updates, we’re opening up Season 15 with adding Hero Perks to all 41 heroes. Our intention is to give you some time to adapt to such a large shift for the game, but we’ll be monitoring to see if any perks need immediate tuning. So, check out each new perk and plan out new strategies and playstyles that can benefit your playstyle.

Tanks

D.Va

Bunny Stomp

Call Mech’s damage radius is increased by 50%.

Ejection Suit

Eject grants 75 temporary overhealth.

Shield System

Convert 150 health to shields. Defense Matrix restores shields based on 25% of its damage absorbed.

Heavy Rockets

Micro Missiles are swapped for Heavy Rockets which fire fewer projectiles with increased damage and explosion size.

Doomfist

One-Two

Hitting an enemy with Rocket Punch reloads all Hand Cannon ammo.

Survival of the Fittest

The Best Defense grants 25 overhealth from eliminations and its max overhealth is increased by 50.

Seismic Empowerment

Hitting 3 or more enemies with Seismic Slam empowers Rocket Punch.

Power Matrix

Power Block absorbs projectiles for the first second of its duration.

Hazard

Off the Top

Violent Leap’s Slash deals 30% more damage to enemies above 250 health.

Reconstitution

Jagged Wall hits charge Spike Guard with 25 energy, up to 50 extra.

Anarchic Zeal

Spike Guard’s spikes gain 25% Lifesteal.

Deep Leap

Violent Leap’s range is increased by 20%.

Junker Queen

Rending Recall

Recalling Jagged Blade from a stuck target refreshes its wound.

Battle Shout

Commanding Shout fully reloads Scatter Gun and increases allied reload speed by 50%.

Deep Wounds

Scattergun hits extend your wound durations on those enemies by .25 seconds.

Savage Satiation

Carnage’s impact damage gains 100% lifesteal.

Mauga

Kinetic Bandolier

Overrun reloads up to 150 ammo while charging.

Two Hearts

While on an objective, Mauga counts as 2 heroes and regenerates 20 health per second.

Firewalker

Overrun ignites enemies hit.

Combat Fuel

Critical hits grant Mauga 2 temporary overhealth on Cardiac Overdrive’s next use, up to 100 overhealth.

Orisa

Heat Dissipator

Primary Fire critical hits refund heat.

Fleeting Bulwark

Fortify briefly grants an additional 100 overhealth when activated.

Charged Javelin

Hold Secondary Fire to charge Energy Javelin, increasing its speed and knockback. Pierces enemies at full power.

Protective Barrier

Convert Javelin Spin to instead launch a barrier.

Ramattra

Void Surge

Void Accelerator periodically releases a burst of 6 additional projectiles during continuous fire.

Prolonged Barrier

Void Barrier’s duration is increased by 25%.

Nanite Repair

Ramattra is healed for 50 health per second while within Ravenous Vortex.

Vengeful Vortex

While Ravenous Vortex is airborne, use Secondary Fire again to detonate it, dealing 50 damage and pulling enemies downward.

Reinhardt

Crusader’s Resolve

While using Barrier Field, your passive health regeneration triggers 50% sooner.

Fiery Uptake

Barrier Field is healed for 100% of Fire Strike’s damage dealt.

Shield Slam

While Barrier Field is active, use Secondary Fire to damage and knockback enemies.

Crushing Victory

Charge damage grants temporary overhealth for 50% of the damage dealt.

Roadhog

Scrap Hook

Chain Hook hits reload 2 ammo.

Hog Toss

Pig Pen’s throw range is increased by 50%.

Invigorate

Take A Breather rapidly increases Roadhog’s movement speed by 30%.

Hogdrogen Exposure

Take A Breather also heals nearby allies for 50% of its healing.

Sigma

Kinetic Cycle

Absorbing projectiles with Kinetic Grasp also reduces Accretion’s cooldown.

Massive Impact

Accretion’s knockdown duration increases to up to 3 seconds based on travel distance.

Hyper Strike

Every 5 direct hits with Hyperspheres, your next successful Quick Melee levitates and knocks away enemies.

Levitation

Activate and hold Double Jump to briefly levitate upward.

Winston

Short Circuit

Tesla Cannon deals 30% more damage to deployable objects.

Heavy Landing

During Primal Rage, Jump Pack’s damage and area increase by up to 75% while airborne.

Chain Lightning

Fully charged Secondary Fire hits bounce to up to 2 additional targets.

Revitalizing Barrier

Barrier Projector heals allies within it for 30 health per second.

Wrecking Ball

Steamroller

Roll impacts deal 100% more damage to Tanks.

Pack Rat

Health Packs heal an additional 100 health.

Hang Time

Piledriver winds up longer, gaining air control and dealing up to 50% more damage.

Transfer Efficiency

Reactivating Adaptive Shield reduces its cooldown by 1.5 seconds per ally affected and ally health gained is increased by 33%.

Zarya

Jump-Ups

Secondary Fire’s self-knockback is increased by 75%.

Graviton Crush

Graviton Surge deals up to 30% of enemy max health as damage over time.

Energy Lance

Particle Cannon’s beam pierces enemies while over 50 energy.

Spotter

Projected Barrier activates ally health regeneration and increases their movement speed by 15%.

Damage

Ashe

Rapid Fire

Unscoped shots gain 30% increased attack speed, but deal 15% less damage.

Sidewinder

Coach Gun pushes Ashe and enemies 20% farther.

Viper’s Sting

Hitting 2 consecutive scoped shots on a target deals 25 extra damage and reloads 2 ammo.

Airburst

Dynamite has a 40% increased detonation radius while airborne and refunds 3 ammo when thrown.

Bastion

Smart Bomb

A-36 Tactical Grenade’s self-knockback is increased by 25% and no longer damages you.

Armored Artillery

Configuration: Artillery grants 300 temporary overhealth.

Lindholm Explosives

Configuration: Assault’s weapon slowly fires explosive shells instead of a rotary cannon.

Self-Repair

Press Ability 2 to rapidly heal yourself.

Cassidy

Quick Draw

Fan the Hammer shots are individually controlled and can crit for 50% more damage.

Past Noon

Deadeye refunds 30% Ultimate Charge if it fully expires.

Gun Slingin’

Critical hits with Primary Fire reduce the cooldown of Combat Roll by 3 seconds.

Bang Bang

Cassidy throws a second Flashbang that travels farther, but both Flashbangs deal 30% reduced damage.

Echo

Friendly Imaging

Duplicate can also target allies.

Enhanced Duplication

During Duplicate, your clone’s first ultimate extends Duplicate’s duration by 3 seconds.

Full Salvo

Sticky Bombs fires 50% more projectiles, but all Sticky Bombs deal 15% less damage.

High Beams

Focusing Beam eliminations reset Flight’s cooldown.

Genji

Acrobatics

Swift Strike resets double jump.

Dragon’s Thirst

Dragonblade swings gain 30% lifesteal.

Blade Twisting

Swift Strike deals 25 additional damage over time when used shortly after an Elimination.

Meditation

Regenerate 25 health per second while Deflect is active.

Hanzo

Sonic Disruption

Sonic Arrow hacks nearby Health Packs for 12 seconds.

Scatter Arrows

Storm Arrows split into 3 new projectiles on their first ricochet and bounce 2 extra times.

Dragon Fury

After hitting an enemy with Primary Fire, gain 25% attack speed for 1 second.

Yamagami Technique

Wall Climb accelerates your Lunge cooldown by 250%.

Junkrat

Aluminium Frame

Steel Trap’s throw range is increased by 50%.

Nitro Boost

During RIP-Tire, use Ability 1 to gain a quick boost of speed. Doing so reduces RIP-Tire’s damage by 50%.

Frag Cannon

Frag Launcher’s projectile speed is increased by 40%, but its max ammo is reduced by 1.

Tick Tock

Concussive Mine arms .5 seconds after landing, increasing damage by 50%, explosion radius by 50%, and health by 200%.

Mei

Chilling Reach

Primary Fire’s range is increased by 30%.

Permafrost

Ice Wall’s duration and cooldown are increased by 2 seconds.

Biting Cold

Secondary fire hits slow enemies by 15% for 1.5 seconds, stacking up to 30%.

Cryo-Storm

Cryo-Freeze slows and deals 70 damage per second to nearby enemies.

Pharah

Drift Thrusters

Pharah can move while Barrage is active.

Helix Shields

Convert 75 health to shields.

Concussive Implosion

Concussive Blast’s knockback is inverted to a pull in.

Fuel Stores

Jet Dash grants 50% fuel. Maximum overfuel is increased by 100%.

Reaper

Death’s Shadow

Shadow Step reloads Hellfire Shotguns and has 25% increased range.

Soul Reaving

Collect Soul Globes from dead enemies to restore 50 health.

Dire Triggers

Use Secondary Fire to fire a volley with long range accuracy from both Hellfire Shotguns.

Ravenous Wraith

Leaving Wraith Form grants 40% additional lifesteal for 3 seconds.

Sojourn

Extended Mag

Maximum ammo increased by 15.

Overcharged

Railgun’s maximum energy is increased by 50 while Overclock is active.

Dual Thrusters

Power Slide gains an additional charge and its jump height shifts to lateral movement.

Adhesive Siphon

Disruptor Shot can stick to enemies and generates Railgun energy when dealing damage.

Soldier: 76

Recycled Pulse Munitions

Helix Rockets reload 15 ammo if they damage an enemy.

Field Emergency

Biotic Field’s healing is increased by 100% on critical health allies.

Agility Training

Sprint’s speed is increased by 20% and Reload can be performed while Sprint is active.

Stim Pack

Biotic Field can be used as a Stim Pack, increasing Attack Speed and Reload Speed by 30% while being unhealable for 4 seconds.

Sombra

Viral Efficacy

Virus’ cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when an enemy affected by Virus is eliminated.

CTRL ALT ESC

Teleporting with Translocator while at critical health initiates passive health regeneration.

White Hat

Hack can be used on allies to restore 100 health over 2 seconds.

Stack Overflow

Hack’s silence duration is increased by 100%, but its range is decreased by 30%.

Symmetra

Sentry Capacity

Sentry Turret gains an additional charge.

Advanced Teleportation

Teleporter’s range is increased by 50%.

Perfect Alignment

Primary Fire’s range increases by 15% with each additional charge level.

Shield Battery

Symmetra regenerates 20 shields per second while within 10 meters of her teleporter.

Torbjörn

Craftsman

Forge Hammer can restore armor health to allies. Turret repair’s heal is increased by 25%.

Fully Loaded

Activating Overload fully refills Rivet Gun’s ammo.

Anchor Bolts

Deploy Turret’s throw range is increased by 50% and it can now attach to walls and ceilings.

Overloaded Turret

Overload upgrades your Turret for 5 seconds, increasing its health and damage.

Tracer

Blink Packs

Health Packs restore 1 Blink charge.

Blast from the Past

Pulse Bomb’s radius is increased by 50%.

Flashback

Recall restores all Blink charges.

Quantum Entanglement

Recall grants 50 overhealth that decays over time.

Venture

Seismic Sense

While underground, Venture can sense enemies within 25 meters.

Excavation Exhilaration

While Tectonic Shock is active, cooldowns refresh 300% faster

SMART-R Excavator

SMART Excavator’s range is increased by 25%.

Covered In Dirt

Dealing damage with Clobber grants up to 30 Explorer’s Resolve shields.

Widowmaker

Scoped Efficiency

Scoped shots cost 3 ammo instead of 5.

Focused Aim

Scoped shots charge 50% faster during Infra-sight.

Escape Plan

Scoped shot hits reduce Grappling Hook’s cooldown by up to 4 seconds.

Deadly Deux

Venom Mine gains 50% increased damage and a second charge, enabling 2 active mines at a time.

Support

Ana

Groggy

Enemies waking from Sleep Dart are slowed for 2 seconds.

Biotic Bounce

After exploding, Biotic Grenade bounces and explodes again for 50 damage and healing.

Headhunter

Biotic Rifle can crit enemies.

Shrike

Using Nano Boost also casts it on Ana.

Baptiste

Field Medicine

Immortality Field restores 80 health to nearby allies and 40 health to Baptiste when destroyed.

Automated Healing

After placing Amplification Matrix, your Shoulder Turret periodically fires up to 12 shots at allies, each restoring 25 health.

Assault Burst

Regenerative Burst grants Baptiste 20% attack speed for 4 seconds, but no longer instantly heals.

Rocket Boots

While airborne from Exo Boots, use Jump to dash horizontally.

Brigitte

Barrier Restoration

Shield Bash restores 100 health to Barrier Shield when it hits an enemy.

Morale Boost

Inspire lasts 3 seconds longer when activated by Whip Shot.

Quick Fix

Repair Packs instantly heal an additional 35 health to critical health allies.

Whiplash

Whip Shot’s knockback can slam enemies into walls, dealing 50 extra damage.

Illari

Rapid Construction

Healing Pylon builds 300% faster and its cooldown is reduced by 1.5 seconds.

Summer Solstice

Illari’s flight time during Captive Sun is increased by 3 seconds and her flight speed is increased by 20%.

Solar Power

Fully charged Solar Rifle hits grant 12.5% of your maximum solar energy, overfilling up to 50%.

Sunburn

Outburst ignites enemies, dealing an additional 70 damage over 3 seconds.

Juno

Familiar Vitals

Pulsar Torpedoes lock onto allies 35% faster.

Hyper Boost

While using Glide Boost, passing through Hyper Ring pushes you forward.

Master Blaster

Mediblaster can crit enemies.

Re-Boots

Activating Glide Boost resets Double Jump.

Kiriko

Urgent Care

Healing Ofuda projectile speed is increased by 50% when seeking critical health allies.

Fortune Teller

Kunai hits launch 2 Healing Ofuda to an ally in front of you.

Shuffling

Swift Step can be used again within 4 seconds of its initial cast.

Foxtrot

Protection Suzu grants 40% movement speed to allies for 2 seconds.

Lifeweaver

Cleansing Grasp

Life Grip cleanses negative effects.

Life Cycle

While alive, regenerate 10 health per second. Upon death, drop a healing seed that heals allies for 250 health.

Lifeweaving

Rejuvenating Dash adds 20 healing to your next Healing Blossom within 3 seconds.

Superbloom

Thorns detonate for 30 extra damage when enough stick within 1.5 seconds.

Lúcio

Bass Blowout

Soundwave’s knockback is increased by 15%.

Groovin’

Regenerate 4 ammo per second while wall riding.

Noise Violation

Crossfade’s range is increased by 150% while Amp It Up is active.

Accelerando

Lucio’s attack speed is increased by 50% while Amp It Up is active.

Mercy

Angelic Recovery

Mercy receives 15 health per second while Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally.

Winged Reach

Guardian Angel’s range is increased by 30%.

Chain Boost

Secondary Fire links to a second nearby ally.

Flash Heal

Resurrect can be used on Caduceus Staff’s active target to restore 150 health. Doing so incurs a 15-second cooldown.

Moira

Vanish

Fade’s duration is increased by 0.5 seconds.

Uprush

Fade’s jump height is increased by 50%.

Ethical Nourishment

Biotic Orb’s first 50 healing is instant on each ally it encounters.

Contamination

Enemies being damaged by Biotic Orb receive 25% reduced healing.

Zenyatta

Zenith Kick

Snap Kick’s knockback distance is increased by 30%.

Ascendance

Activate and hold Double Jump to hover for up to 3 seconds.

Focused Destruction

Secondary Fire charges 20% faster and can store 1 extra Orb of Destruction.

Duality

Zenyatta heals Orb of Harmony targets for 20% of his damage dealt to Orb of Discord targets.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where players were unable to rename highlights when saving them.

Fixes a bug where Voice Line Icons would sometimes appear over prestige tiers in the battle pass.

Fixed a bug where the Drives Signature VFX would sometimes extend off the nametag.

Fixed a bug where the final score would sometimes not appear in ranked games.

Heroes