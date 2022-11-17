Overwatch 2 Update Makes Some Big Changes to 6 Different Characters

Blizzard has released a new Overwatch 2 update across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal exactly what the update does. Most notably, the update contains changes to six different characters, including a few changes. More specifically, D.Va, Zarya, Junkrat, Genji, Sombra, and Kirkio players may now find that their characters play a bit differently.

While Blizzard has gone ahead and provided the patch notes for the update, it's not gone a step further and provided file size information. In other words, we don't have any new information about how long this download may take you or how much space you will need to potentially clear to download it.

Below, you can check out all of the changes that have been made to the aforementioned characters. Meanwhile, the full complete patch notes can be found here.

D.VA:

D.Va felt too deadly after the last round of changes given how resilient she can be with her improved Defense Matrix.

Fusion Cannons -- Spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75

Boosters -- Impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

Call Mech – -Fixed in last update- Call Mech ultimate cost reduced by 12%

ZARYA:

Early player sentiment predicted Zarya as one of the weakest solo tanks in 5v5, although her high damage potential and barrier uptime have proven to be extremely effective. For opponents, feedback has indicated this can feel as though Zarya has very limited windows of vulnerability, which feels difficult to deal with when combined with her ramping damage potential.

These changes will reduce the barrier uptime, making it slightly more difficult for her to gain energy and will provide enemies with more time to deal damage to her.

Particle Barrier -- Duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds -- Cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

Projected Barrier -- Duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds -- Cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

GENJI:

Genji has greatly benefited from the move to 5v5. Changing to a single Tank and the reduction of crowd control has removed a lot of obstacles for Genji. However, he hasn't received tuning updates since he wasn't actively in the meta until launch-an intentional decision based on our general preference to avoid preemptive adjustments when possible. These changes will bring Genji more in line with the other flanking damage heroes like Tracer and Reaper.

Shuriken -- Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24 -- Damage reduced from 29 to 27

JUNKRAT:

Steel Trap -- Fixed in last update- Arming time increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds -- Fixed in last update- Trapped duration reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds

SOMBRA:

With Sombra's rework, she gained a lot more damage to help account for the reduced ability lockout duration of Hack. This has proven to be too deadly for a flanker with easy access to the enemy backlines, especially in 5v5.

She can also no longer channel hack on an already hacked target as feedback indicated the reduced cooldown combined with hacking from stealth proved to be too frustrating for many players. This is essentially a per-target cooldown that enables Hack to keep its current 4-second cooldown for potentially hacking multiple targets.

Hack -- Ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds -- Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the 8-second effect -- Hacked enemy damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%

KIRIKO:

This invulnerability window is primarily intended to help avoid instantly dying to something unseen after teleporting through walls, but it ended up being a little too long and led to some confusion while shooting at Kiriko.

Swift Step -- Invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds

Overwatch 2 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2022 looter shooter, click here.