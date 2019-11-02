Overwatch 2 Reveals New Map Type

Blizzard promised several exciting new features and modes for Overwatch 2, some of them pertaining to the multiplayer modes while others exclusively dealt with co-op missions. Part of those reveals included a map type called “Push” where players have to exert their presence onto the other team by pushing a neutral objective towards the enemy base. New maps will of course accompany this new map type and other map layouts, and some of those upcoming battlefields have already been revealed.

The Push mode was revealed within the game’s site that detailed that map type and other parts of Overwatch 2 that’ll look different from the current Overwatch. Within a Push map, there’s a robot located at a neutral objective that players have to escort towards their enemies’ base. You’ll of course have to fend off the other team while doing so to keep them from taking control of it since they can easily start pushing it back towards your base if they gain an advantage.

“In Push, a new, symmetrical map type that will launch with Overwatch 2, teams battle to take control of a robot that begins in a central location, then push it toward the enemy base,” Blizzard said about the map. “Either team may take control of the robot at any time. The team that pushes the robot furthest onto the enemy side wins the game.”

Details shared after the initial reveal during Blizzard’s individual panels provided more insights into how a Push game works. Just as players do in an Escort map where they have to guide their objective into the enemy base, Push maps allow for checkpoints to be reached to change spawns. The further a Push robot gets towards the enemy’s base, the more points the attacking team gains. Pushing the objective all the way into the base results in a victory.

Blizzard also teased some of its maps that are releasing in Overwatch 2 and gave a first look at three of them. Those maps include Toronto which is pictured above as well as Gothenburg and Monte Carlo. Blizzard’s preview of the map selection in Overwatch 2 also mentioned a Rio de Janeiro map.

As Blizzard said during BlizzCon’s opening announcements, these maps and other multiplayer content that Overwatch 2 gets will also come to Overwatch, though you’ll want to pick up the sequel if you’re interested in some PvE missions.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development and does not yet have a release date.