Overwatch 2 Release Window Leaked By PlayStation

When Blizzard announced Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2019, it didn’t accompany the revealed with a release date or even a release window. However, it did confirm the game was coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, suggesting it was releasing sooner rather than later. In other words, many suspected it would hit sometime in 2020, and it looks this suspicion was correct. More specifically, the official PlayStation Brazil Twitter account recently tweeted out about the game, noting that the Blizzard title would release this year. Of course, the tweet has since been deleted, but the Internet keeps a receipt of everything.

Now, it’s possible this was a mistake. They do happen after all. In other words, maybe the person running the account thought the game was announced for 2020. Or maybe this is another example of a Twitter account letting the cat out of the bag. Unfortunately, for now, we can’t know which is the case.

Of course, the other question is when in 2020 will it hit. If it’s sometime this spring or summer or early fall then it will likely only be for the aforementioned consoles, at least at launch. However, if it’s mid to late fall or early winter, then there’s a good chance it will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.

Overwatch 2 is officially in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and doesn’t have a release date or a release window. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the sequel, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the hero shooter by clicking right here.

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”

Thanks, Reddit.