Overwatch 2 Update Seemingly Confirms Worrying Rumor

Today, Blizzard announced that both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 won't be releasing this year. For Diablo fans, this wasn't very surprising, as we knew the game was still in the early stages of development. However, the same can't be said for Overwatch 2, which did surprise some Overwatch fans with the news. Further, the update on the game's release date seemingly confirms a worrying rumor about the sequel from earlier this year.

Back on January 15, Overwatch insider Metro revealed that he heard the game was about to be delayed, at least partially because development hasn't been going very well.

"Any thoughts on Overwatch 2's release? What do you mean 'thoughts?' You mean, like leaked release dates or do you mean what I think," said Metro at the time while interacting with a Twitch viewer. "I've heard things. I've heard that they are really f*****g slow and that they are delaying it. I heard they are really slow at developing it. From what I heard it doesn't sound good at all. It sounds like it's very far off."

Today when Activision and Blizzard confirmed the delay, they noted that the game passed a major milestone in December and that they are happy with how the game is progressing. On the surface level, this seemingly dispels Metro's report, but this is what you'd expect the pair to say about the game to investors after announcing it wouldn't release this year.

Metro relayed word of the game's delay weeks before it happened, so you have to take the report with some consideration, and according to the report, things aren't going well, and the game is still very far away, which of course begs the question, what the heck has Blizzard been doing since it announced the game back in 2019?

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Right now, there's been no word of PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, but it's safe to assume these are in the works as well, especially if the game isn't releasing until 2022, at the earliest. For more coverage on the sequel and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, reviews, previews, deals, guides, and more -- click here.