Overwatch 2 Won't Get Another Public Beta

Overwatch 2's most recent public beta wrapped up last month, and since then, Blizzard has been sharing insights into what it learned from the beta as well as how some different heroes will be changing based on feedback from players. While taking in that info via various blog post updates from Blizzard, players were expecting another beta announcement given that there'd be roughly two months to go between the time the beta ended and the time the game would release in October. As it turns out, however, there won't be another beta after all, so what players got through the first two betas will apparently have to be enough until the game launches.

Jon Spector, the Overwatch commercial leader and vice president at Blizzard, tweeted about the Overwatch 2 betas (or lack thereof) this week. Spector directly addressed questions about a third Overwatch 2 beta and said plainly that Blizzard has no plans to conduct any such test at this time. Rather, the game will be tested internally until it's ready to launch.

Today marks just 2 months until Overwatch 2's launch! We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta," Spector said. "While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we're not planning any additional public Beta tests. With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and 2 public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on Oct. 4."

With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and 2 public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on Oct. 4. (2/2) — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) August 4, 2022

The announcement is going over about as well as one would expect. Players in Spector's replies lamented what they regarded as spotty communication from the Overwatch team in recent years while Overwatch content took a backseat to Overwatch 2 development and wondered why Blizzard hadn't said something sooner, perhaps before Founder's Packs were purchased to guarantee access to the second beta. Others pointed out that Overwatch players will once again be put back in an awkward position of having played Overwatch 2 already and experiencing the changes but now having to go back to Overwatch while still watching the pros play Overwatch 2.

Betas or no betas, Overwatch 2 will release on October 4th, so expect to see more insights from Blizzard regarding the game until that date.