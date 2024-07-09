Overwatch 2 Reveals Transformers Skins

Following a tease in the Season 11 trailer last month, a new Transformers collaboration event is now live in Overwatch 2. The crossover features skins based on four of the most popular characters in the Transformers franchise. Representing the Autobots are Optimus Prime (Reinhardt), Bumblebee (Bastion), and Arcee (Illari). Just one Decepticon will be featured in the event, and that is, of course, Megatron (Ramattra). The designs are mostly inspired by the classic G1 takes on the characters, rather than their appearances in the Paramount+ EarthSpark series, or the upcoming movie Transformers One. However, all of them have been tweaked just enough to make them fit in well with the world of Overwatch.

A trailer featuring the new Transformers skins from Overwatch 2 can be found below.

Hero bundles for each of these Overwatch 2 characters are now available in the in-game shop. In addition to the skin, buyers will also receive victory poses, player icons, and more. Diehard Transformers fans can get all of the game’s collaborative content with the Transformers mega bundle. Each of the individual bundles costs 2,500 Overwatch Coins, while the mega bundle can be obtained for 5,900. For those planning to buy more than two of the bundles, the mega bundle is a much better option!

Out of all the skins revealed today, Reinhardt’s Optimus Prime design is probably the best. It genuinely looks like Optimus, and does a great job conveying the character. Sometimes these types of collaborative events don’t do the best job evoking the franchise, but Blizzard really captured the most iconic aspects of Prime’s design. Unfortunately, the same can’t quite be said for Megatron; the color scheme is perfect, but the overall design doesn’t really match the Decepticon leader. Still, it’s a minor complaint when the others look as strong as they do. Illari’s Arcee skin in particular is a great take on the character’s appearance in 1986’s Transformers: The Movie.

As with all of the skins in Overwatch 2, any Transformers content purchased will unlock across all of the game’s platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

