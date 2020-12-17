Overwatch 2 Update Announced for BlizzCon

✖

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new information on Overwatch 2, but it seems that an end is finally in sight: an update on the game will be provided in February during BlizzCon online. The news was confirmed by director Jeff Kaplan in a new developer update that was posted on YouTube earlier today. Overwatch 2 will feature an all-new story mode, which will further expand on the storyline and characters that have been established in the game, thus far. The game will also receive a slew of online multiplayer updates, but current Overwatch players can expect to see these released in the current version of the game, as well.

Given the popularity of the heroes in Overwatch, it will be interesting to see how the game's sequel expands on the established lore. While story takes a backseat in most online multiplayer games, players have a lot of investment in the characters and backstories in the world of Overwatch. A big part of that appeal came from the writing of Michael Chu, who left the publisher earlier this year. Fortunately for fans, it seems that Chu played a role in the game's narrative prior to his departure.

Blizzard announced plans to make BlizzCon a fully digital event back in August. BlizzCon is one of several industry events that made the switch over to a digital format thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. While vaccines are starting to become available, it's impossible to know what the status of the pandemic might be in February, or when the industry will be able to return to in-person events. Fortunately, Blizzard had previously offered digital tickets to its events in the past, so the company should be in a better position than most in terms of making the shift to an all-digital format. It remains to be seen what else Blizzard will have to showcase during the event, but hopefully fans will have some exciting things to see when the show kicks off on February 19!

Overwatch 2 is expected to release on the same platforms as the current version of the game, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to learn more about Overwatch 2? What do you hope to see from the sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!