Overwatch Anniversary Event Adds New Skins and Map

Blizzard confirmed the start date of Overwatch’s upcoming anniversary event today with info regarding new skins, another map, and returning items.

For the game’s second year, the anniversary event will introduce over 50 new cosmetic items to the store along with the new map that’s called Petra. The map is one that’s only for Deathmatch games and should be available when the next anniversary event begins on May 22, a date that was confirmed in the tweet below.

You’ll have a brawl! Past brawls and cosmetics are back for Overwatch Anniversary 2018. The celebration begins May 22! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/C58AFSvfOs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 14, 2018

The tweet also mentioned the brawls that are returning, these modes being past seasonal brawls that’ll be found in the Arcade. Blizzard said that these brawls will be rotated daily during the event that runs from May 22 till June 12 and will also include brawls fount in Overwatch: Archives.

Cosmetic items as well as emotes from last year’s anniversary event will be coming back this year, but some of the game’s newer heroes will also be getting their own items. Blizzard confirmed that this event will bring the over 50 items mentioned above that include eight new Legendary skins and three more Epic skins as well as dance emotes for Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte.

Details on the new map are slim at the moment aside from the name and Deathmatch restriction, but it appears that Deathmatch will also be getting a new mode. Blizzard confirmed that a new Competitive Mode will be coming to Deathmatch that includes placement matches, skill rating tiers, and leaderboards.

Special loot boxes will also be making a appearance with Legendary Anniversary Loot Boxes guaranteeing players some rare content. Some of these loot boxes will also be given out for free as well, one for everyone who plays during the event and another if you’re willing to spend enough of your own money on the loot boxes. Blizzard shared the full details on the loot boxes that can be seen below:

Players who log in for the Anniversary event will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box, which will guarantee one Legendary item

Players who purchase the 50 Loot Box Bundle will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box

All previous seasonal event loot will be included in loot boxes for the duration of the event

Lastly, a new version of Overwatch will be released for the start of the anniversary event. This version is called the Legendary Edition and will include Legendary, Epic, and Origin skins with 15 skins in total.

Overwatch’s anniversary event starts on May 22 and runs until June 12.