This ‘Overwatch’ Ashe Cosplay Will Have You Signing Up for the Deadlock Gang

The team at Blizzard revealed Overwatch’s latest hero during BlizzCon 2018 and fans of the FPS got an even closer look at McCree through her eyes. A member of the Deadlock gang, Ashe isn’t a female version of McCree, she definitely stands on her own and a look into her past gives us a glimpse as to why.

During the BlizzCon festivities, the team over at Henchmen Studios debuted yet another stunning cosplay set to represent the latest reveal with ‘The Red Shirt Girl‘ as Ashe herself and wonderful photography courtesy of Martin Wong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though we saw her abilities in McCree’s ‘Reunion’ video, she’s much more than just a gun-toting gang member. She’s the brains, she’s the cunning, and she will make you regret betraying her.

Blizzard introduced the character as an empowered mastermind that knows what she wants. “Ashe saw the potential to grow the influence of all. She used what she’d learned from her parents’ business to bring order to these groups. Her proposal was that the gangs could work together (or at least, not work against each other). Her principles: keep your word, don’t work with the law, respect each other’s territory, and always punish betrayal.

“No longer having to focus her energies on squabbles with the other gangs, Ashe is now writing her name across the American Southwest with a string of audacious heists and operations that has put her at top of the authorities’ most-wanted lists and cemented her legacy as an outlaw legend.”

Interested in trying out the character for yourself? Ashe is currently available right now in the Overwatch PTR servers. You can also see even more incredible cosplay by the gaming community over at our Hub right here to see even more stunning fan creations!