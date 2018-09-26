Blizzard Announces New ‘Overwatch’ Zenyatta Figure

Blizzard has expanded Overwatch’s line of collectibles with a new Zenyatta figure revealed and now available for pre-order.

Sharing the news of the latest collaboration between Blizzard and Good Smile Company, a tweet from the Overwatch account revealed a first look at the Zenyatta figma. Coming in at a few inches shy of half a foot with the figma standing 150mm tall, roughly 5.9 inches, the figma that can be seen through Blizzard’s store page is now up for pre-orders with the figure priced at $79.99.

There’s no confirmed release date for when it’ll be available with the listing only saying that it “will ship by the end of Q3 2019,” so those who pre-order it now will be waiting a while for their figure to arrive, though pre-ordering it now will ensure that would-be buyers aren’t met with an “out of stock” message when trying to purchase it later.

Like other figmas from Good Smile Company, this figure comes with optional and adjustable parts that let buyers recreate some of Zenyatta’s attacks and poses. Each of his abilities can be replicated with parts like the Orb of Destruction included among what amounts to 14 different optional pieces.

Blizzard’s store page for the Zenyatta figma shares more details on the flexible, poseable nature of the collectible and the customary figma stand that allows Zenyatta to be suspended mid-air in different poses, those details shared below.

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

Optional parts include his Orb of Destruction, Orb of Harmony, Orb of Discord and a Transcendence effect sheet.

A total of 14 different hand parts are included, such as joined hands, a peace sign hand, pointing hands and more.

Also included is an articulated figma stand to facilitate various exciting poses.

As seen through some of the product’s images as well as Good Smile Company’s Overwatch section of its store, Zenyatta is just the latest in an ongoing line of Overwatch figmas. He’s actually the sixth hero from Blizzard’s game to get a figma with Tracer, Genji, Widowmaker, Reaper, and D.Va coming before him. Several other heroes also make up a collection of nine different Nendoroids sold by the collectible company.

Blizzard’s next Overwatch figma for Zenyatta is now available to pre-order and will release sometime in Q3 2019.