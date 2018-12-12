‘Overwatch’ Winter Event Basically Breaks the Blizzard World Map

The winter event is officially live in Overwatch and players have begun that timely grind once more for exclusive themed skins for their mains. Though the latest Winter Wonderland doesn’t offer any more than the usual Snowball Offensive and Mei’s Yeti Hunt, there are still some pretty sweet reasons to play. This Blizzard World map glitch? Not one of them.

More and more Overwatch players are reporting a pretty hefty glitch regarding moving the payload on the Blizzard World map. Though we weren’t able to replicate the problem for ourselves, some are saying that they are getting trapped in the spawn area of the map – essentially making it look like they’re AFK. Others are saying that when the match went into OT, the payload stayed “contested” despite there being zero enemy team members anywhere in sight.

I hopped into a match myself in both Quick Play and in the Arcade modes and wasn’t able to see anything for myself, though there were two members on the enemy team that seemed super cozy in the spawn. To be fair, it looked like they were playing a scared game and not a victim of a glitch.

Luckily, it seems that these particularly game-breaking bugs are limited to just the Total Mayhem and No Limits Arcade Modes. That means for those wanting to take to comp or Quick Play, you shouldn’t run into any issues.

Since a pretty hefty patch went live earlier today, we’re unsure when this problem will be addressed. Though Blizzard hasn’t publicly acknowledged the issue yet, they are incredible active in the game’s forums so it’s likely they are aware of the issue. Hopefully a hotfix can be deployed soon, especially since both major issues could affect the outcome of the game.

As for the game itself, the Winter Wonderland event is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC from now until January 2nd.

Have you run into any issues since the winter event went live? Sound off with your experiences in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.