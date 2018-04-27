The Exclusive ‘Overwatch’ Cobalt Mercy Funko Pop is Back in Limited Quantities

ThinkGeek has acquired a small number of Overwatch Funko Pops featuring Mercy in her cobalt skin! The figure is an exclusive of their parent company GameStop, but ThinkGeek is only place you can them online right now at a price that’s near list. Grab one here while supplies last (limit 2 per customer).

Currently, the Overwatch Cobalt Mercy Funko Pop figure is valued at around $35, which makes getting one at ThinkGeek for $14.99 a no-brainer – even with a small shipping charge. Better hurry though, because they probably won’t last long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, J!NX has opened up pre-orders for new releases in their popular Overwatch Ultimate Hoodie collection. Hoodies based on Soldier 76, Junkrat, Mercy, Hanzo, Symmetra, Zenyatta, Bastion, Sombra, and Winston are available right here for $59.99 each while supplies last. Shipping is slated for June.

If the release of the first wave of Overwatch hoodies is anything to go by, these hoodies will likely sell out in pre-order and won’t be available again for quite some time. So, grab your favorite design while you can.

Which hoodie will you choose? The entire lineup looks pretty spectacular, but we suspect that the Hanzo, Mercy, Sombra, and the Soldier 76 hoodies will be the first to sell out.

The first wave of hoodies includes D.Va, Lucio, Genji, Roadhog, Zarya, Reinhardt, and Widowmaker – all of which can be ordered right here for $59.99. Future releases in the Overwatch Ultimate Hoodie collection will include Ana, McCree, Mei, Orisa, Pharah, Reaper, Torbjorn, Tracer, Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.