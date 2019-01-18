‘Overwatch’ Community Hilariously Trolls the Hell Out of ‘Overwatch’ League Analyst

Nothing brings a community together quite like a good troll and that’s exactly what happened when Overwatch League analyst Joshua ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson decided to take part in the viral “10 year challenge” going on now across major social media platforms. The best part? He was totally on board with it!

The original post:

The hilarious responses – some of which he retweeted himself:

He can’t carry like Samwise did — Seth King (@AchiliosCasts) January 13, 2019

In a more fitting background: pic.twitter.com/vcu8vLElIH — ɢʏʜᴡᴀ (@g_y_hwa) January 13, 2019

You look like the sidekick in a Percy Jackson movie. pic.twitter.com/cU2r6dTJZD — Stella Kim (@EmpurressMiu) January 13, 2019

You look more like Frodo Baggins than Elijah Wood does — Tilly (@TillyTwitch) January 13, 2019

And wait … it gets even better with a tweet posted by the man himself:

COME ON NO STOP pic.twitter.com/f4ywv9xh2l — Josh Wilkinson (@SideshowGaming) January 18, 2019

In the wise words of Varric from Dragon Age: “Well, shit.”

The good news though is that the “trolling” was all in good-natured fun and Sideshow didn’t seem to take any of it to heart. By joining in on the fun, it really did just become almost a fun community thing. All you need is love, and all that. And The Hobbit jokes.

