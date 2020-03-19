Overwatch Reveals New Hero Echo’s Abilities

Blizzard has revealed the abilities of Overwatch‘s upcoming hero, Echo, an evolutionary robot programmed with advanced AI that allows it to fulfill a variety of combat roles on the battlefield. According to Blizzard, the character has a 2 out of 3 stars when it comes to difficulty, suggesting she won’t be ideal for beginners, but most players should have no issues playing the hero.

An Overwatch member previously based in Switzerland, Echo is a multiple adaptive robot who, judging from her abilities, will be a character that thrives in the mid-range zone on the battlefield. Further, it sounds like she will have some area control abilities, as well as the ability to dip in and out of close-quarter combat quickly. On top of this, she comes packing a sweet sounding Duplicate ability that allows her to target an enemy hero and use their abilities as if they were hers.

“Echo is an evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence, versatile enough to fill multiple battlefield combat roles,” reads an official blurb about the new hero.

Below, you can read the full rundown of the character’s abilities:

TRI-SHOT: Echo fires 3 shots at once, in a triangle pattern.

STICKY BOMBS: Echo fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonates after a delay.

FLIGHT: Echo surges forward quickly, then can fly freely.

FOCUSING BEAM: Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health.

GLIDE: Echo can glide while falling.

DUPLICATE: Echo duplicates a targeted enemy hero and gains use of their abilities.

To read more about the character, including her story, be sure to check out Blizzard’s official listing for the game’s 32nd hero by clicking right here.

You can learn something from every situation. Echo is now testing on the PTR! ✈️ https://t.co/TDhOnSDFOF pic.twitter.com/zWBdl2E8Wj — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 19, 2020

“Echo is a really special character for us in that our players have known about her for a very long time,” said Overwatch’s Game Director Jeff Kaplan while speaking about the character. “Players had actually seen Echo in earlier versions of the artwork for Overwatch. She was featured in the “Reunion” cinematic, where McCree frees her from the Deadlock Gang.”

Echo is currently available on PTR. It’s unknown when she will go live for all players.