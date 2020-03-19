Overwatch Players Already Think Echo’s Ultimate Is Broken

Overwatch’s newest hero is now on the PTR for testing after Blizzard revealed what Echo can do, and players are already guessing that Hero 32’s ultimate is pretty busted and will need some nerfs. The first reactions to the ultimate came in after gameplay was revealed for the first time to show what the hero is capable of, and those assumptions were backed up soon afterwards after people were able to go hands-on with the character on the test servers. Whether Echo’s ultimate actually needs changing remains to be seen though since it’s just the beginning of the test cycle.

Echo’s ultimate, for those who haven’t seen it, is called “Duplicate.” Just as the name of the ultimate suggests, it allows the hero to copy another character and play as them for a short time. This means that she gets their full health pull and all of their abilities, including their ultimate. The copied ultimate also charges up insanely fast compared to how long it’d normally take to charge up the ability which means players may be able to get off several copied ultimates during the duration of Echo’s ability.

The tradeoff with this ability is that it’s supposed to take longer than other heroes’ ultimates to charge up before Echo can use it to copy someone, but in the short time that the hero has been on the PTR, players are already finding out that you can charge up your ult pretty quickly if you play it right. Couple that ultimate with the ability to fly, glide, fire off some sticky bombs, and shoot lasers at enemies and you’ve got what’s already sounding like a pretty powerful recipe for an Overwatch hero.

But Overwatch heroes, like any other new ability-based character that’s added to any game, often fall on the “too strong” or “too weak” side of things anyway. Echo may end up being too strong on the PTR, but that much will become clear soon as players test the character and share their feedback with Blizzard before Echo is fully released.

While that’s going on and while we’re waiting on the release, you can check out Echo on the PTR if you’ve got access to it to see what you think about the hero and her ult. You can also check out some of the initial reactions to the character below from people who are predicting that this ultimate will probably need some nerfs.

Echo’s Ult

Not Sure About It

So let me get this straight..



Echo is a DPS

– That can dash & fly

– Has an AoE blast

– Mid-Range Execute on CD

– Ultimate that gives her a second life, copies an enemy and has 650% increased ult generation



I don’t know about that one, chief.. pic.twitter.com/8jbfICYUwg — Cliff (@TeriosGaming) March 19, 2020

Echo Nerfs Incoming?

So #Echo can fly longer than Pharah and Mercy

Her beam can break shields better than Symmetra & Zarya

Her Ult is any other ult but better.

She technically has two lives like https://t.co/IMROOw32wH while using Ult.

She’s a queen

I sense lots of “NERF ECHO!” in the near future pic.twitter.com/ZVBFQGKFdm — RevertMercy (@RevertMercySays) March 19, 2020

Three Pharah Ults

You can build THREE Pharah ultimate with Echo’s ult duration pic.twitter.com/YZuxToy3S4 — Outlaws Violet (@vibinwithviolet) March 19, 2020

A Stacked Kit

Mercy Slowfall

Pharah Flight

Moira Beam

Symmetra Effects

Genji Leftclick

Junkrat bomb Right Click



Oh,



And Total Mayhem Mode 650% ult generation Shapeshifting.



Echo. pic.twitter.com/7rbH92ZY76 — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PharaohOW) March 19, 2020

Definitely Probably Broken

i wouldnt say #echo is broken already, its just that she definitely probably is. DPS is insane, and her ult is crazy #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/66oxOypLxc — Elliott Kozlik (@ElliottKozlik) March 19, 2020

Quick Echo Ult

echo ult in 25 seconds WTF pic.twitter.com/XNdGDmGD17 — Lunar – LIVE 🔴 twitch.tv/imlunar (@Lunar_stream) March 19, 2020

Lots of Dragons

Damage boosted Hanzo duplicate can shoot 5 dragons with Echo’s ult duration pic.twitter.com/qkfG4kib9v — Outlaws Violet (@vibinwithviolet) March 19, 2020

100%

Echo’s ult 100% gonna get nerfed though real talk 2 insane — Lane (@Surefour) March 19, 2020

A Wild Ride