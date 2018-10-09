Exclusive ‘Overwatch’ Halloween Pop Vinyls Now Available

The adorable chibi-size Overwatch Funko Pop collection continues to grow, this time with two exclusive versions of everyone’s favourite healers: Mercy and Zenyatta!

With the Halloween Terror event now live and fans of Blizzard’s hit FPS jumping in to earn those limited-time only skins for their favourite heroes, Blizzard revealed two new additions to their Halloween Funko Pop line including the amazing Cultist Zenyatta!

“Zenyatta’s Cultist skin might have channeled the dark power of the Ancient Ones, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be your friend. Find a nice spot on your desk for him, and he’ll protect you from the real eldritch terrors that lurk in the night.”

“Celebrate the frights and delights of Halloween Terror all year round with this new vinyl figure based on Mercy’s Witch skin.”

The two exclusive Pop Vinyls are only available through the Blizzard Store right here. Both are available on the online store for $15.00 and are available to ship out and make your shelves a little more festive!

As far as the Halloween Terror event goes, the festivities are now live in game! According to Blizzard, “We’re celebrating the scariest time of the year with a seasonal event: Overwatch Halloween Terror! Expand your collection of spooky seasonal items and relive the chilling tale of Junkenstein’s Revenge in our PvE brawl. This year we’ve added two new heroes to the fray: Brigitte and Tracer! In addition to playing the limited-time brawl, you’ll also be able to unlock new seasonal items—including six new legendary skins like Banshee Moira, Jack-o’-lantern Wrecking Ball, and Enchanted Armor Pharah—alongside our growing collection of bone-chilling gear from previous years.”

Overwatch's Halloween Terror 2018 event is live and fully available to enjoy from now until October 31st.