Overwatch Fans Are Obsessed With Sigma’s Feet

There’s a new hero coming to Overwatch soon who’s name is Sigma. Like every other hero that’s been revealed in the past, there’s usually some part of the character that the community latches onto. Sometimes it’s a part of their kit of abilities and other times it’s a certain aspect of their design like the fact that Wrecking Ball is just an adorable hamster in a mech suit. When it comes to Sigma, people have honed in on the fact that his feet are just out their for the world to see despite the rest of him being covered in an armored suit.
If you haven’t seen the new hero at all, you can catch up on Sigma’s reveal here as well as through the video above that has Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan introducing Hero 31. Sigma’s only shown from the waist up in that video and on the game’s site where his page is now up for everyone to see, though some of the images floating around of Sigma show that he fights with no shoes on and only a part of his suit wrapping around his foot. The abrupt lack of footwear contrasting with the rest of his armor has certainly caught the Overwatch community off guard.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check out some of the responses below to take a look at Sigma’s very plain yet still bewildering feet as well as the community’s thoughts on this design.
Sigma’s Feet in HD
HD Sigma feet for your Sigma feet needs pic.twitter.com/9ZbIp7o5O8— Pandorra Heart🏳️🌈 (@PandorraHeart) July 23, 2019
Those Sure Are Some Long Feet
NEW OVERWATCH DUDE AINT GOT SHOES??? UNACCEPTABLE PLEASE COVER YOUR HUGE LONG FEET— cass is too hot ☀️🥵 (@samamandriel) July 23, 2019
Is He Allowed to Do That?!
wait the new overwatch guy ACTUALLY has bare feet?— Brown One, Honey Eater, Shaggy Coat, Destroyer (@urokotori) July 23, 2019
Walking Around Talon With His Feet Out
sigma walking around talon hq with his feet out:— tabs 💌 (@wraithforms) July 23, 2019
the rest of talon: pic.twitter.com/7w9LdY7ikw
Double Standards
i dont know what overwatch is but i have to say it is such a double standard that the fuking monkey can have his weird ass ape feet out and no one says a thing but the second theres human toes everyone freaks out. Grow Up— shortcoming prances (@harpycall) July 23, 2019
Fixed
i gave him socks so his feet dont get cold#sigma #overwatch pic.twitter.com/MupaGlIkPQ— 🌈viv🌈 (@guwuxues) July 23, 2019
Plot Twist!
Plot twist: the feet are actually Sigma.👏#overwatch #sigma— Ghostless (@Ghostless) July 23, 2019
Sigma Players Don’t Get the Full Experience
Stand up and look at the ground. What do you see? You see your own feet. Yet in Overwatch you look down and you don’t even see your own feet. It makes no sense at all.— this game sucks (@bigdick917) July 23, 2019
I put all this work into getting a hero with his feet out and I can’t even look down
Sigma’s Hidden Passive
The cool thing about Overwatch being a first-person game is you can play Sigma and not see his feet but everyone else has to see his feet so you instantly have an advantage against the enemy team.— Kenneth Shepard (@shepardcdr) July 23, 2019
Don’t Be Scared of the Feet
how can you call yourself a gamer if youre so scared of feet #Overwatch— seren (@countdowntodusk) July 23, 2019
Everyone Can Just Stop Now
So I decided to peek into Overwatch Twitter and see people’s impressions for Sigma…— The T’s Man (@tmanplaysgames) July 23, 2019
…and everyone is talking about his feet. pic.twitter.com/nUZSxtn466