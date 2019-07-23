Gaming

Overwatch Fans Are Obsessed With Sigma’s Feet

There’s a new hero coming to Overwatch soon who’s name is Sigma. Like every other hero […]

By

There’s a new hero coming to Overwatch soon who’s name is Sigma. Like every other hero that’s been revealed in the past, there’s usually some part of the character that the community latches onto. Sometimes it’s a part of their kit of abilities and other times it’s a certain aspect of their design like the fact that Wrecking Ball is just an adorable hamster in a mech suit. When it comes to Sigma, people have honed in on the fact that his feet are just out their for the world to see despite the rest of him being covered in an armored suit.

If you haven’t seen the new hero at all, you can catch up on Sigma’s reveal here as well as through the video above that has Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan introducing Hero 31. Sigma’s only shown from the waist up in that video and on the game’s site where his page is now up for everyone to see, though some of the images floating around of Sigma show that he fights with no shoes on and only a part of his suit wrapping around his foot. The abrupt lack of footwear contrasting with the rest of his armor has certainly caught the Overwatch community off guard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some of the responses below to take a look at Sigma’s very plain yet still bewildering feet as well as the community’s thoughts on this design.

Sigma’s Feet in HD

Those Sure Are Some Long Feet

Is He Allowed to Do That?!

Walking Around Talon With His Feet Out

Double Standards

Fixed

Plot Twist!

Sigma Players Don’t Get the Full Experience

Sigma’s Hidden Passive

Don’t Be Scared of the Feet

Everyone Can Just Stop Now

Tagged:
,

Related Posts