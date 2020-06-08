Overwatch Fans are Torn Over Hero Pool Changes
Earlier today, Blizzard Entertainment announced a major change to the way Hero Pools work in Overwatch. Effective immediately, Hero Pools have been removed from competitive play. Hero Pools still exist as part of Overwatch League, but in a scaled back capacity. Hero Pools were added to the game earlier this year, but have been a bit controversial, since. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans have been torn about the latest change to the game. Some players seemed to like the way Hero Pools changed up the gameplay, while others would prefer to see Blizzard focus on balancing out the game's various Heroes. One way or the other, it will be interesting to see what it does to the game's competitive scene!
Some are quite happy to see it go!
Oh thank god no more hero pools— lexie 🌟🏳️🌈✊🏼 (@miss_boo_girl) June 8, 2020
I mean I never played comp anyways cause it’s so toxic but I’m still glad to hear it
That's an interesting comparison.
To me Overwatch has always felt like a Rock-Paper-Scissors type of game. Hero pools is like baning paper and expecting a more interesting meta.— Edvard Mattsson (@EdvardMattsson) June 8, 2020
There's a lot of optimism surrounding the change.
Taking out hero pools may actually be a great refresher.— Lindsay @ 👩🏼🎓 (@lindsaycaudill) June 8, 2020
Others are sad to see them go, however.
damn i mustve been the only one who thought the overwatch hero pools were interesting and let me work around competitively practicing new heroes 😔— ً (@ayenuI) June 8, 2020
The implementation seemed to be the most controversial aspect.
Honestly, i still like the idea of hero pools, however it was very poorly implemented and tbh, i think its just best that its gone right now haha. Stagnated metas always happen in these kinds of games, and the only real way to fix it is to change heroes frequently— furealdo 🌸 (@furealdos) June 8, 2020
It kept the game fresh for certain players.
These hero pool changes actually make me really upset :(. The reason I came back to the game is to not have a boring meta everyweek and to keep the game fresh now I play double shield 7 days a week :/— Jonah (@JayWaIker) June 8, 2020
Some are concerned that patches won't come fast enough.
obviously it's bad balance, everyone already agreed and knew this. but you don't see them making balance changes very fast do you? i enjoyed hero pools because it's at least something to spice up meta, i know blizzard wouldn't pump out fast patches to change it otherwise— Puma #BlackLivesMatter (@PumaOW) June 8, 2020
And others didn't even know Hero pools existed in the game!
what the heck— tabris 1312 (@officialtabris) June 8, 2020
i didnt even know hero pools were a thing
