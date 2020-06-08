Overwatch Fans are Torn Over Hero Pool Changes

Earlier today, Blizzard Entertainment announced a major change to the way Hero Pools work in Overwatch. Effective immediately, Hero Pools have been removed from competitive play. Hero Pools still exist as part of Overwatch League, but in a scaled back capacity. Hero Pools were added to the game earlier this year, but have been a bit controversial, since. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans have been torn about the latest change to the game. Some players seemed to like the way Hero Pools changed up the gameplay, while others would prefer to see Blizzard focus on balancing out the game's various Heroes. One way or the other, it will be interesting to see what it does to the game's competitive scene!

