‘Overwatch’ Free Play Week Is Underway, and We’re Celebrating By Giving Away the Game

So a few days ago, we reported the news that Blizzard would be offering up a free week of Overwatch to players across the board, as well as access to all Heroes and maps, so they could give it a try before deciding on getting the full version. Well, good news — it’s officially time to run wild within the game!

The team re-confirmed the news on its official blog page this morning, with the trial running between now and November 26. That gives you nearly a full week of racking up wins for you and your team, on the house.

But on top of that, Blizzard is also offering discounts on the Legendary Edition of the game while the free trial is happening, so that your progress will carry over with your purchase.

Over on Battle.net, you can grab the standard edition for $14.99; or the Legendary edition for $19.99. The $5 upgrade is totally worth it, as you get access to everything the game has to offer, along with bonus goodies like sprays.

On Xbox One (and Xbox One X, which the game is enhanced on), you can grab the Legendary Edition for $19.80. There doesn’t appear to be an option for the standard version, so this looks like your best bet. It’s on sale through November 26.

Last but not least, you can grab the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro here, going for $19.79. That’s for both standard customers and PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Finally, as part of this celebration, we’re giving away codes for the Legendary Edition on PC! We’ve teamed up with Blizzard to provide you guys with free versions of that version of the game to celebrate the free week. So how can you win?

Simple! Just follow our Twitter channel here and keep an eye out over the next few days. We’ve got a handful of codes that we’ll be dropping, which you can redeem over on Battle.net. It’s first come, first serve, and we’ll hide the codes with some clues so you can try them out and see if you win! We’ll try to give a heads up a few minutes before the codes go out, so you can get yourself ready. Good luck!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.