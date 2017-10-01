Overwatch Halloween Event Details Leaked

Last year’s Halloween event for the hit Blizzard FPS Overwatch was a huge success with its new maps areas, exclusive skins, and other loot to be had for all participating heroes. As we enter into the month of October, the time for spooky endeavors is upon us and if this leaked promotional image is anything to go by, we now have a date for when the festivities are expected to launch.

A recent post on Reddit revealed alleged promotional art for the Blizzard shooter which as the day of the events beginning on October 9th! As with past events, Blizzard has been known to wait until the day before to make an official announcement; so it’s not surprising that there hasn’t been the official callout from the developers themselves yet. Because of that, it may be possible that the event itself will begin on the 10th, and the announcement could be slated for the 9th.

Attached with the image above, there was also a place holder post also shared within the Reddit rumor:

Just like with all leaks, take this with a grain of salt until there is an official announcement made by Blizzard. Some leaks show real life photos of materials found and though the images above look fantastic, neither are anything a fan couldn’t photoshop themselves. That being said, the dates do line up with previous events – previous events for the FPS have launched on Tuesday, which supports the 10th date theory.

Another important thing to note is that in the header, that’s a Reaper skin that was available for players to earn in last year’s events. Though the Summer Games did re-use a few old drops, the skins were entirely new. It wouldn’t make sense for Blizzard to open up a new event with previous skins as a reward system – but perhaps if this is legitimate, that is their way of keeping the new skins under wraps as a surprise for when the Halloween Terror run begins.

Because of the Tuesday cycle, and the fact that the previous year’s events took place on the 11th, it is incredibly probable that the official announcement clarifying the skin suspicions will be happening on Monday, the 9th.

