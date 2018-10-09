‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror Event Now Live With New Trailer

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2018 event is now live with a new trailer previewing all of the event’s new skins.

After teasing the event days ago and announcing that dates that this year’s Halloween-terror event will take place, Blizzard confirmed that the Halloween update had gone live with the October 9th patch notes confirming the start of the event. New skins, the return of the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode, and the return of the game’s collection of Halloween content that’s been released during past years are all rolled into Halloween Terror 2018.

“We’re celebrating the scariest time of the year with a seasonal event: Overwatch Halloween Terror!” Blizzard’s announcement said. “Expand your collection of spooky seasonal items and relive the chilling tale of Junkenstein’s Revenge in our PvE brawl. This year we’ve added two new heroes to the fray: Brigitte and Tracer! In addition to playing the limited-time brawl, you’ll also be able to unlock new seasonal items—including six new legendary skins like Banshee Moira, Jack-o’-lantern Wrecking Ball, and Enchanted Armor Pharah—alongside our growing collection of bone-chilling gear from previous years.”

While many of the skins in the trailer above had been revealed prior to the start of the event, there were some that hadn’t been seen yet, at least not officially. Sombra and Soldier: 76, for example, both have new skins that were shown off in the trailer. Sombra is inspired by the Bride of Frankenstein’s monster while Soldier: 76’s outfits the hero with a mask that’s straight out of the Friday the 13th movies. Some of the skins head been leaked prior to Blizzard’s official reveal to give an idea of what to expect from the new cosmetics, but this is the first official look at the skins that we’ve seen so far.

The thumbnail for the Halloween Terror event also indicates that players can get 10 extra loot boxes when they purchase a bundle of 50 loot boxes during the event.

Overwatch players can use these newly-skinned heroes in the Junkenstein’s Revenge game mode that Blizzard says is back with two different playable modes. The classic version of Junkenstein’s Revenge will be playable with an “Endless Night” mode also available during the event’s duration. Ten different heroes can be played during the event with Tracer and Brigitte being the newest heroes to join the game mode’s roster.

Blizzard’s Overwtach Halloween Terror event is now live and is scheduled to go on through the month until it ends on October 31st.