‘Overwatch’: Soldier 76 ‘Friday the 13th’-Inspired Jason Skin Revealed

Overwatch’s new Halloween Terror event gave Soldier: 76 a Friday the 13th-inspired skin that makes him look like a militarized version of Jason Voorhees.

Blizzard revealed several Overwatch skins leading up to the start of the event, but Soldier: 76’s new Halloween cosmetic wasn’t fully seen until the event’s trailer released on Tuesday. The hero and his Slasher: 76 skin kicked off the race through the castle in the trailer above that previewed all the Halloween skins before being seen right at the very end as he revved up his reskinned Heavy Pulse Rifle.

While Soldier: 76 usually wears his Tactical Visor with each of his skins, this Halloween cosmetic replaces that headgear with a hockey mask that has red chevrons on it similar to what would be seen on Jason’s mask from the Friday the 13th movies. He’s got a much more punk-like look that Jason though with a red and black jacket covered in spikes, chains, and other metal adornments. The jacket also says “Slasher” down one side of it to reflect the theme that Blizzard was going for it if wasn’t already clear enough. Torn clothing and scars on his body underneath the outfit also turn the veteran soldier into a veteran slasher for the Halloween Terror event.

Taking a page from other horror franchises like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Slasher: 76’s Heavy Pulse Rifle looks as though it’s been turned into a hybrid weapon consisting of a chainsaw and a rifle. It’s only seen briefly in the trailer towards the final scenes in the cinematic, but the metal teeth of a chainsaw appear to be wrapped around the top of his weapon. There’s also the recognizable sound of a chainsaw revving up right as he draws the weapon over his shoulder.

Soldier: 76 is far from the only hero to get a skin during the Halloween Terror 2018 event though with others like Wrecking Ball, Moira, Sombra, Doomfist, and more showing off their skins throughout the trailer. After teasing the event since it was first announced with a steady trickle of skin reveals leading up to the October 9th start date, Blizzard announced on Tuesday that the Halloween Terror event was officially in full swing. With that event comes these new skins as well as the return of Overwatch’s existing collection of Halloween gear and the Dr. Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE game mode.

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2018 event is now live.