Overwatch Fan Theory Behind the New Hero Makes Perfect Sense

Earlier today we revealed not only the totally out of left-field hero announcement from Blizzard regarding their hit FPS Overwatch, but also some of the most priceless reactions as well. While a death-dealing Hamster might seem totally random, apparently – not so much. One fan pieced together who “Hammond” really was and it turns out he was right on the nose!

According to the OP’s original post over on Reddit:

Blizzard has done a great job keeping Hammond’s identity a secret, but I’ve figured it out. I’ve done it. Here is the Evidence for my later conclusion:

Emails between scientists about Hammond being in the ventilation. Hmm, similar to tubing shown on Horizon. Hammond needs to be small for that.

Emails between scientists about not caring where Hammond is/out of cage. Scientists don’t care if he’s running around, so he’s not dangerous.

Hammond’s has a cage opposed to the bed of most other specimens. (Ruling out he’s dangerous) The cage prevents him from escaping/crushed when the room door is opened/closed.

Carrots in the cage. Needs to be some creature that enjoys them.

Toy blocks have nibbles on them in Hammond’s room. What nibbles on everything?

Toy Ball strapped to Winston’s escape pod. The only way the Hammond knows how to travel: a ball.

The first teaser showing the Scrapyard champion “Wrecking Ball”

The second teaser showing how wrecking ball moves around. Similar to Hammond’s toy ball model.

“My logic is solid. The evidence is undeniable. Hammond is…A HAMSTER,” ended and turns out he was completely right! Most, at first, predictably doubted the original thread because come on – if we were going to get an outlandish character like this, why not Jetpack Cat? But alas, with the confirmation and the step by step theory, it’s time to step out of denial and realise that Jeff Kaplan, the game’s director, really can do whatever the hell he wants. And you know what, Kaplan? We support you. You do your own weird thing and we are 100% here for it!

What were your thoughts on the latest “Champion” reveal? Are we feeling the battlebot ball of cuteness or is this just one step too far? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!