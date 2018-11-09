‘Overwatch’: Next “Fundamental” Update Will Require Players To Reinstall

Overwatch only recently just revealed their latest hero to the FPS roster during Blizzard’s BlizzCon 2018 celebration. With the confirmation that there are 6 confirmed new heroes on the way, it’s clear that the studio has a lot of plans for their shooter. This requires some serious update time, one in which will require players to reinstall the game completely.

Blizzard took to the Overwatch forums to debut the latest news of a huge update on the horizon. “We wanted to get ahead of this early and let you all know what to expect with our next big patch,” began the team in their latest post. We don’t currently have a release date/time with this, but will update this thread once we do.”

They added, “The next major patch will have some pretty fundamental changes to the game client. The number of back-end changes we’re putting in is substantial enough that we can’t just patch over the current content efficiently. As a result, when the next patch comes out, the client will fully reinstall itself to handle these changes. We know that this isn’t ideal for people on metered connections, so hopefully this announcement helps you prepare for this coming update.”

Though they didn’t go into specifics, this is huge for the game and a first. The team has previously teased a ton of new PvE content in the works, as well as fresh new ways to keep gameplay exciting stopping short at a full sequel. As to the specifics, we can only guess, but Blizzard has done an incredible job at keeping the title exciting since it launched back in May of 2016.

As we’ve mentioned previously, one of the aspects of Overwatch that keeps it going so strong is that almost every month since launch, there’s something new going on. Whether it be a new tie-in comic, an animated short, or teasers of a new map/hero – there’s always something going on. Pair that with the constant rotation of new events with even more rewards to earn, and it’s easy to see why players just can’t seem to quit this online game. While the constant devotion is admirable, it is also the reason that Blizzard has stated they aren’t going to be working on a sequel any time soon. And you know what? We’re OK with that because there is still so much to explore with the current roster of heroes and their intricate past with Blackwatch.

We can’t wait to see what else the team has in store – even if it does mean a full reinstall.

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.