Overwatch Update Nerfs Junkrat, Mercy in Latest Patch Notes

A new Overwatch patch has now been released across all platforms that nerfs both Junkrat and Mercy.

The nerfs for both Mercy and Junkrat that are included in the official patch notes were changes that were tested on the PTR for some time when they was first announced, but the nerfs has now gone through to the live servers. Junkrat’s Concussion Mine takes a hit with less damage being dealt to opponents that are outside of its center with Mercy’s Valkyrie ability taking a big hit.

Outside of the nerfs, the latest patch also gives players the chance to take advantage of World of Warcraft loot by preordering the latest Battle for Azeroth expansion. A slight bug involving D.Va was also fixed, each of these changes detailed in the patch notes below.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Pre-purchase Goodies

When you pre-purchase a Digital Deluxe version of World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth you’ll receive several Warcraft-themed goodies in Overwatch. Show your faction pride on the battlefields of tomorrow with emotes for Tracer; Horde- and Alliance-themed voice lines for Torbjörn; Anduin, Jaina, Sylvanas, and Saurfang sprays; and Kul Tiras and Zandalar player icons.

To pre-order World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, click here.

HERO UPDATES

Junkrat

Concussion Mine Now will deal less damage to targets farther away from the explosion’s center Developer Comments: Junkrat has been enjoying the flexibility his double-charge Concussion Mine provides, but it has become a bit too easy to throw out huge bursts of damage in a large area. With this change he can still dish out similar damage but he must now be more accurate with his tosses.



Mercy

Valkyrie No longer makes Resurrect instant No longer grants a bonus Resurrect charge The speed bonus Guardian Angel receives when activating Valkyrie has been decreased by 50% Duration reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds Developer Comments: Mercy’s recent Resurrect changes have helped in allowing enemies to have more counter play in dealing with her, but she was able to use Resurrect through Valkyrie enough to largely mitigate the impact of the previous changes. Additionally, we’re toning back the amount of mobility Valkyrie provides through Guardian Angel and reducing its duration to overall reduce the power of this ability.



BUG FIXES

