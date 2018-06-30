Overwatch’s Junkrat Gets the Nendoroid Treatment

“Rip-tire, ready to roll!” Overwatch’s explosives, ahem … “expert” is the latest hero to get that adorable Nendoroid makeover! Joining other heroes such as Sombre, Mercy, Tracer, and more, this pint-sized version of everyone’s favourite resident madman is now available for pre-order!

According to the good folks over at Good Smile Company, the company responsible for the latest addition to the Overwatch line-up, “Nendoroid Junkrat’s neck features a double-joint allowing for more acrobatic poses as he propels himself through the air! The RIP-Tire on his back can be detached and comes with its own stand to pose it as if moving along as if Junkrat has used his ultimate ability! A concussion mine part as well as the switch to detonate it are included allowing him to be posed waiting to trigger the mine on an unsuspecting enemy.”

The official description reads on, “His steel trap is also included and can be opened and closed allowing you to display heroes trapped by the metal-toothed trap, and can even be held in his hand to recreate his Vaudeville emote in Nendoroid size! Be sure to add him to your collection and display him with the previously announced heroes in the Overwatch Nendoroid series!”

Looking for even more adorable Overwatch goodness? The team also has the below heroes available in this much smaller form, as well as their incredible Figman line as well:

Sombra

Reaper (figma)

Widowmaker (figma)

D.Va

Genji (figma/nendoroid)

Hanzo

Mercy

Mei

Tracer (fima/nendoroid)

For more about our lusciously insane Junkrat, Blizzard describes this anti-hero as “an explosives-obsessed freak who lives to cause chaos and destruction.” His official story is as follows:

“The attack on the Australian omnium’s fusion core forever altered the landscape of the Outback. After the detonation, the area was transformed into a harsh, irradiated wasteland, littered with debris and the twisted fragments of the ruined facility, and unlivable to most.

But there were some who survived. Calling themselves the Junkers, they scavenged the husk of the omnium and formed a lawless, cutthroat society in its shadow. Junkrat was one of them, eking out a living reclaiming metal and components from the ruins. Like many others, he was affected by the lingering radiation. This touch of madness made him ideal for handling dangerous explosives, a love which he turned into an obsession.”

“He came to notoriety when he discovered an extremely valuable secret in the bones of the omnium. Though few knew the nature of what he found, he was nonetheless pursued by bounty hunters, gangs, and opportunists wherever he went, until he made a deal with the Junker enforcer Roadhog, who grudgingly agreed to be his personal bodyguard in exchange for a fifty-fifty share of the spoils.

Now, with Roadhog in tow, Junkrat has left the Outback, and embarked upon an international crime spree leaving nothing but havoc and bedlam in his wake.”